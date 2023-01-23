Read full article on original website
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kellogg Company (K)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.33MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.79MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $32.93, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
SNDL Starts 2023 With a Key Acquisition: Is It a Game Changer?
Consolidation is inevitable in the cannabis industry, where many companies are struggling to grow and turn a profit. SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has made acquisitions a key part of its strategy in recent years. By doing so, it has been able to transform its business from being just a marijuana grower to both a pot and alcohol retailer. And it has already begun 2023 with a new acquisition that should boost its sales yet again, but is it enough to make the stock a buy?
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Six Accounts to Maximize a $500 Investment
Disclaimer: Nothing in this article should ever be considered advice, research or an invitation to buy or sell securities. I am not a financial advisor. One of the most common misconceptions about investing is that we need a ton of money to start. However, that couldn’t be farther from the...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ARE - 1/27/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC (ARE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ARE rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.
SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RWO
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (Symbol: RWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.28, changing hands as high as $44.48 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP (FLIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money...
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
Why Kroger (KR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com featured highlights include Navios Maritime Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aegon, Cowen and Sanofi
Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Aegon N.V. AEG, Cowen Inc. COWN and Sanofi SNY. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now. Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent...
Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
Is Bank7 (BSVN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank7 (BSVN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bank7 is one of 871...
Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Regeneron (REGN) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Tesla (TSLA) stock? That’s been the prevailing question as shares of the company last month plunged to 52-week lows of around $101. While Tesla has not been the only high-growth tech stock to fall during the recent bear market, its decline appears more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks, falling 70% in 2022.
Should You Buy Graco (GGG) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Graco GGG may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Graco is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision...
Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 12.8% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
