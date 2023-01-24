ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, TX

southtexascommunitynews.com

Now Hiring - Deputy Sheriff Patrol Officer

Now hiring: Kleberg County Sheriff's Office is seeking applications for Deputy Sheriff Patrol Officer. Apply in person at 1500 E King Ave, Kingsville, TX. High school diploma or GED. Must be a U.S. Citizen. Must have completed a Texas Basic Peace Officer course and be licensable by TCOLE. Must possess a valid Texas Driver's License and/or obtain a license within 30 days.
KINGSVILLE, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

CCPD Disrupted Major Drug Operation

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Officers with the CCPD Narcotics & Vice Investigations Division (NVID) believe they have disrupted a major drug distribution operation, after serving a search warrant on Friday, January 20, 2023, at a residence located on the 7500 blk of Wooldridge. The search warrant was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Bishop PD Investigating Improper Relationship Between Student and Teacher

BISHOP (News Release) - The Bishop Police Department has confirmed an investigation is underway regarding a possible improper relationship between a Bishop C.I.S.D teacher and a student. Bishop Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D) is actively investigating this case, along with the assistance of Texas DPS’ Rangers Division.
southtexascommunitynews.com

Single Vehicle Accident Ends up in Pond

DRISCOLL (News Release) - On January 23rd at approximately 8 a.m., the Nueces County Constables Pct. 5, Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD 3, responded to a call of a possible traffic accident at Hwy 77 North and CR 24. Upon arrival, the vehicle was in the middle of a...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]

