Now Hiring - Deputy Sheriff Patrol Officer
Now hiring: Kleberg County Sheriff's Office is seeking applications for Deputy Sheriff Patrol Officer. Apply in person at 1500 E King Ave, Kingsville, TX. High school diploma or GED. Must be a U.S. Citizen. Must have completed a Texas Basic Peace Officer course and be licensable by TCOLE. Must possess a valid Texas Driver's License and/or obtain a license within 30 days.
CCPD Disrupted Major Drug Operation
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Officers with the CCPD Narcotics & Vice Investigations Division (NVID) believe they have disrupted a major drug distribution operation, after serving a search warrant on Friday, January 20, 2023, at a residence located on the 7500 blk of Wooldridge. The search warrant was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation.
Nueces County Game Room permit applications slow
Nueces County Game Room permit applications have been slow since the new ordinance took effect January 2, 2023.
City leaders pour in a record $136M to fix Corpus Christi roadways
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A record $136 million is going towards repaving Corpus Christi streets, leaving some councilmembers wondering why streets cannot be paved annually. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS that the 2022 Street program has about a 75 percent completion rate so far. He wants...
Bishop PD Investigating Improper Relationship Between Student and Teacher
BISHOP (News Release) - The Bishop Police Department has confirmed an investigation is underway regarding a possible improper relationship between a Bishop C.I.S.D teacher and a student. Bishop Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D) is actively investigating this case, along with the assistance of Texas DPS’ Rangers Division.
Corpus Christi utility billing software vendor sent test email as a mistake
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday morning, a 3NEWS viewer contacted the newsroom with worries that she had been scammed after seeing an e-mail from the city's utility billing service with details on a "new account." The viewer immediately closed the e-mail and went to her account online to be...
City manager hopes to roll out program that can help repave streets around town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council could sign off on a plan that will give residents the opportunity to have their street repaved within a few days. Lula Castaneda lives along Sharon Drive in between Collingswood Drive and Gollihar Road. She, along with other residents are overjoyed that the city took just a few days to get the entire street repaved.
FREE TACOS! Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer' giving away breakfast tacos in Corpus Christi Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All you have to say is "free tacos" and (most) Texans will come running. Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi residents can get two free breakfast tacos each at Chaco's Tacos from 8-11 a.m. Favor Delivery's Chief Taco Officer, Chris Flores, has teamed up with taqueria's across...
Single Vehicle Accident Ends up in Pond
DRISCOLL (News Release) - On January 23rd at approximately 8 a.m., the Nueces County Constables Pct. 5, Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD 3, responded to a call of a possible traffic accident at Hwy 77 North and CR 24. Upon arrival, the vehicle was in the middle of a...
Coast Guard seizes haul of red snapper from Mexican fishermen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a Mexican crew near South Padre Island after the fishermen were spotted illegally fishing in U.S. federal waters. On Tuesday, a Coast Guard Air Station crew from the Corpus Christi station saw four fishermen illegally fishing in a lancha about one mile north of Maritime […]
La Quarenta gang drug dealers sent to federal prison for drug conspiracy
The investigation began in Sept. 2020 and revealed the narcotics trafficking organization used a Corpus Christi home on Cortez Street to distribute meth, heroin, crack, and marijuana.
Corpus Christi City Council approves backflow program
The Corpus Christi City Council has approved a backflow prevention program, utilizing funds from a lawsuit settlement.
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Local man sentenced to life in prison for attempting to light a man on fire
58-year-old Layne Derouen was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 50 years for possession of a controlled substance.
Major developments in the works for the city of Alice
The development will bring a 69-unit apartment complex to Alice, primarily affordable for senior citizens.
