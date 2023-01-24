Read full article on original website
Related
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
NASDAQ
Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Equity Bancshares (EQBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.23%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
NASDAQ
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labor squeeze persists
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates.
NASDAQ
Sysco Corporation (SYY) Readies for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note
Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $18,733 million, suggesting a jump of 14.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the...
investing.com
Hess tops Wall St profit estimates, signals dividend increase
(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on better-than-expected production in Guyana, allowing it to consider a dividend increase this quarter. The tiny South American country, one of the fastest growing oil nations, is flooding Hess with revenue from...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 2022 results: beats earnings and misses on revenue
Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 after market close today. We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders’ letter, and the conference call later tonight. Refresh for the latest information. Tesla Q4...
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
NASDAQ
Ameriprise (AMP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, AUM Balance Dips
Ameriprise Financial’s AMP fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings (excluding unlocking) of $6.94 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35. The bottom line reflects a rise of 13% from the year-ago quarter. We had projected the same to be $6.20. Results were aided by lower expenses. However,...
Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Benzinga
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cybertruck And Crypto Holdings Updates And More
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported fourth-quarter earnings after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $24.03 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tesla...
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Comments / 0