Eureka Police Department Presents Eight People with ‘Challenge Coins’
At a recent promotion ceremony, we had the great honor of presenting our Challenge Coins to a few deserving citizens who gave of themselves in an exceptional manner. The Challenge Coin acknowledges valued citizens and groups who commit acts of extraordinary kindness or valor, unselfishly give of themselves to help others, or perform other good deeds that go above and beyond the normal courtesies society expects.
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Board Approves Letter of Support for Behavioral Health Triage Center Grant Application, Condemns Recent ‘Hate Events’ in Humboldt, and So Much More!
Humboldt County is in desperate need of mental health services. Local health care providers and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) staff have spent the last year looking for long-term strategies to address the ongoing mental health crisis, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and insufficient local resources. The county has tried to get an adult crisis residential facility up and running for some time but hasn’t found a viable location for such a facility until recently.
Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna
The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
Students gather to honor CPH student killed in collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A memorial was held today in honor of the Cal Poly Humbolt student Camile Nauta, who lost their life in a fatal collision last week. Several students gathered at the CPH campus, where Camile was finishing up their last semester before graduating. They were 21 years old when they lost their life.
A memorial was held at Cal Poly Humboldt yesterday evening to honor student, Camile Nauta and their dog Wilson, who both were tragically lost in a car accident while on a walk on Jan. 17th. An overwhelming sense of love, appreciation, and grief was felt at the memorial held as friends and loved ones shared […] The post Cal Poly Humboldt Holds Memorial to Honor Student who was Lost in a Car Accident Last Week appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Under Siege: Flagship Academy of the Redwoods Is the Prize in a Territory Dispute Between Humboldt County School Districts
Tuesday evening, Fortuna Union High School District circulated an email and a text to students, their families and staff raising alarm bells about a threat to its prized early college high school, Academy of the Redwoods* which is located on the College of the Redwoods campus. Expressing outrage over the development, the mailing called the move–a letter sent by attorneys’ for Eureka City Schools–a “siege” and told recipients, “The notice demands that FUHSD turn over the operations of the Academy of the Redwoods (AR) to ECS.”
Dog Reportedly Dies in Fortuna Trailer Fire
About 8:45 p.m., a fire broke out in an older single-wide trailer in the 3200 block of Trinity Street near the intersection with Weber Street. According to social media reports, a beloved pet, a dog, died in the fire, but the resident was not injured. Emergency personnel shut down Trinity...
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
Cal Poly to Break Ground on Craftsman Mall Project Next Month, University Announces; Housing Facility Will Have Room for Almost a Thousand Students
A new Cal Poly Humboldt housing project has been approved by the California State University Board of Trustees, with construction slated to begin in February. The facility will house 964 students and Phase I will be ready for occupancy in Fall 2025. The project, which will be built at the...
Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article
Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
City of Eureka rescinds employee vaccination requirement as case rates continue to go down
EUREKA, Calif. — On Jan. 1, the City of Eureka rescinded its employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate. This, in addition the permanent closure three Humboldt County COVID testing clinics on Sunday, displays a very different start to the new year than the start of 2022, which began with a nationwide spike in COVID cases due to the rapid and far-reaching spread of the Omicron variant.
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
Deputies Discover Meth, Loaded Firearm in Convicted Felon’s Vehicle on Highway 299 Late Last Night, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Willow Creek area conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on an occupied vehicle parked in a pullout on Highway 299. Deputies contacted the driver of...
41-Year-Old SoHum Woman Arrested Following Alleged Shelter Cove Vandalism Spree, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 24, 2023, at about 4:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 400 block of Machi Road in Shelter Cove for the report of a disturbance. According to employees at the business, 41-year-old...
January 26, 2023
$46 million has been rewarded to an out-of-area construction firm for a major Highway 101 project, controversy erupts over who should control a beloved local school, the latest on a major student housing project in Arcata and more on today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
OBITUARY: Joan Katri, 1939-2023
Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in l957 from Ferndale High School. Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.
FireWatch: two Northern California forests get eligibility for wildfire risk reduction funds
EUREKA & REDDING, Cal. -- Northern California national forests including Siskiyou County are part of a federal government step toward wildfire risk reduction. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts Thursday to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. That effort includes more than 900,000 acres...
OBITUARY: Stanley Henry Pfister, 1950-2023
Stanley Henry Pfister of Willow Creek passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by family. Stanley, known to friends and family as Stan, was born on March 14, 1950 in Fresno the second of four children to Hank and Doris Pfister. He remained there until graduating from Fresno State University in 1972 with a degree in history and then began working toward his teaching credential, which was completed a year later.
