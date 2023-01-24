Read full article on original website
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...
GE Stock Struggles To Find Direction Following Q4 Results, But CEO Larry Culp Says 'The Stage Is Set'
General Electric Company GE shares traded lower on Tuesday before ultimately closing slightly higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Here's a look at the results and what chairman and CEO Lawrence "Larry" Culp said following the report. Q4 Results: General Electric said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 7% year-over-year to $21...
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share. Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets...
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
AT&T Stock Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey. Updated at 7:48 am EST AT&T Inc. (T) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings with a muted near-term outlook Wednesday, while adding that it plans to pay down debt as a top priority after meeting dividend payments. ...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
WOLF - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 16 cents per share. Revenues of $216.1 million were up 24.8% year over year...
Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
General Electric Stock Gains After Solid Q4 Earnings, Soft 2023 Forecast
"Looking ahead, GE is positioned to drive growth, profit, and cash, and our outlook reflects our confidence in our businesses," said CEO Larry Culp.
Cimpress PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Cimpress PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $5.34 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.33 per share. * Revenue fell 0.5% to $845.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $901.00 million. * Cimpress PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $5.34. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cimpress PLC shares had risen by 18.7% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $140 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cimpress PLC is $71.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 25 at 10:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.33 -5.34 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -0.89 -0.97 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -1.23 -1.17 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.82 -2.75 Missed.
Expert Ratings for Boyd Gaming
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Boyd Gaming BYD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Boyd Gaming has an average price target of $69.75 with a high of $82.00 and a low of $54.00.
Earnings Previews: Alliance Resource Partners, GE Healthcare, Li-Cycle, SoFi Technologies
A coal miner, a lithium battery recycler, a DeFi company, and a new health care technology spin-off are set to report quarterly results before markets open on Monday.
STMicroelectronics posts fourth-quarter sales rise
LONDON (Reuters) – European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday beat fourth-quarter sales expectations, despite challenging economic conditions, benefiting from strong customer demand. Net revenue rose to $4.42 billon from $4.32 billion the previous quarter. Analysts had on average expected sales of $4.32 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon showed. STMicro,...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2023: KMB, SLGN, GPI, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was nearly 2% lower. Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per diluted share Wednesday, up from $1.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled...
Dow posts dour quarterly results, plans to slash 2,000 jobs
Production costs have risen in recent quarters following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while China's Covid-led lockdowns have squeezed demand for Dow, which sells its chemicals to industries ranging from automobiles and food packaging to electronics that are also facing supply chain disruptions. Dow said it plans to achieve $1 billion...
