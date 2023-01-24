Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Mailbag #51: Jalen Chatfield
RALEIGH, NC. - With six points in his last seven games, there are few defensemen in the NHL hotter than Jalen Chatfield. In fact, only Cale Makar and Dougie Hamilton have scored more goals since December 22. This week the Canes' defender took the time to answer your questions. (Please...
NHL
Forsberg, Senators shut out Canadiens for 3rd straight win
OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 28 saves, and the Ottawa Senators won their third straight game, 5-0 against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. "Forsberg, he was the best player," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I don't know what the chances are, but they had lots in the first period. They had some posts. And that's expected, maybe [on a] back to back we're a little flat coming out, but I thought as the game went on we got to the net a bit and we got some turnovers."
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
Recap: Vatrano's Hat Trick Powers Ducks to Comeback Win in Colorado
The Ducks fought back from a third-goal deficit to earn a comeback victory and snap the defending champs' six game-winning streak tonight in Denver, downing the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at Ball Arena. With the win Anaheim capped a six-game road trip at 3-2-1 and improved to 15-29-5 on the season.
NHL
Updates from practice in Montreal - Jan. 27
MONTREAL -- The Habs practiced at the Bell Centre on Friday before leaving for Ottawa. Here are the players that particpated in this morning's practice:. 17 - Josh Anderson 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 32 - Rem Pitlick 8 - Mike Matheson 35 - Sam Montembeault. 49...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Penguins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for their second half of back-to-back and the final game on the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Mikey Eyssimont (1g, 2a) tallied a career-best three points and scored...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie with the winning goal in the third period to...
NHL
The Wrap: Ingram's Valiant Effort Not Enough as Yotes Fall in OT to Ducks
Connor Ingram delivered another stellar road performance on Saturday at Honda Center by stopping 43-of-45 Anaheim shots. The outing set a new single-game career-high. However, the Ducks prevailed in overtime when Trevor Zegras sent the Ducks' 45th shot of the night past Ingram to seal the 2-1 victory for the hosts.
NHL
LA Kings @ Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Panthers: 23 - 21 - 6 (52 pts) Kings: 27 - 17 - 6 (56 pts) Tonight marks the first game of the Kings' seventh set of back-to-backs this season. Prior to this weekend, the team is 6-3-3 in back-to-backs (4-2-0 in the first game, 2-1-3 in the second).
NHL
RECAP: Reinhart's OT winner sends Panthers into break full of confidence
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are very much alive. After Aleksander Barkov scored the game-tying goal with only three seconds left in the third period, Sam Reinhart buried the game-winning goal just 17 seconds into overtime to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Recap: Zegras' OT Winner Clinches Ducks Victory on Women in Sports Night
Trevor Zegras buried the game-winning goal in overtime, clinching Anaheim's dramatic 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center. With the win, Anaheim improved to 4-2-1 in its last seven games and 16-29-5 overall. The Ducks have won three straight games for the first time this season and now have points in six straight meetings against the Coyotes (4-0-2).
NHL
Devils Face Dallas For Final Game Before Break | PREVIEW
New Jersey is looking to split the series against the Stars after losing at home in December to Dallas. The Devils are in Dallas taking on the Stars in New Jersey's final game before the All-Star break. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Game...
NHL
Avalanche hold off Blues for 7th win in past 8 games
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored on his 22nd birthday, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (27-18-3), who have won seven of their past eight games.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 3 seconds remaining in the 3rd period, Sam Reinhart won it in overtime, giving the Panthers a 4-3 victory. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Barkov, who tied it 3-3 after a point shot from Aaron Ekblad ricocheted off Brandon Carlo to him in the left circle.
