UPDATE: North Dakota Cigar Smokers Rejoice ( For Now )
A long-fought battle THIS time does NOT "Go Up In Smoke" * ( of a plan ) come to nothing. "more than one dream is about to go up in smoke" That's the definition of that phrase to perfection - thanks to OxfordLanguages. This has been a battle for years...
Was North Dakota Named One Of The Worst Places To Start A Business??
Getting a business off the ground is full of challenges: Getting a business loan, finding a location, getting whatever inventory you may need, staffing, and so many other things go into it. The past few years have been especially difficult for business owners. Social distancing, chip shortages, shipping delays, illness,...
What Do People From Out Of State Think About North Dakotans?
Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."Who cares?" Let people think what they want...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?
I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Climate Prediction Center Has North Dakota Shivering In February
January gave North Dakota a break from its shovels, snowblowers, and snowplows. That could be about to change. The Climate Prediction Center has released its February Forecast. First, let's look at their temperature forecast. January was about average for North Dakota as far as temperatures go with no real arctic...
Is North Dakota The Coldest State & Which Is 2023’s Coldest City??
The worst is still to come! -- Sorry, that's not very optimistic. Winter is blowing by, but January and February tend to be the coldest months, so bundle up. North Dakotans are a bunch of very warm and friendly folks, but our winters are brutal. World Population Review looked at the temperatures and ranked each state.
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota’s Endangered Species List
If you're an animal lover, this may be hard to hear. Yes, there are many endangered animals/species all over the world. Not only that, but there are several species on another list, where they are likely to become endangered in the future. Efforts To Protect. It's a beautiful thing, that...
Gas Prices Rapidly Rising Across Bismarck and North Dakota
If you happened to fill up recently or noticed a gas price sign while driving today, you probably noticed gas is up ANOTHER 10 cents in Bismarck and Mandan. The current price for a gallon of gas is now $3.29 a gallon. All I can do is shake my head...
Here Is The Most Popular Language To Learn In North Dakota
Researchers at Writing Tips looked at the average number of Google searches in each state for learning a language. After analyzing data over several months, they found that North Dakotans are very interested in learning several languages. That said, there is one people are searching for the most. The Most...
Proposed North Dakota Bill To Ban Cabaret Exposure To Minors
"What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the Cabaret" But only if you're 18 or over...old chum. Lyrics by Liza Minnelli and legislation proposed by Bismarck Representative Brandon Prichard R-Dis. 8. Just when you thought it...
Does North Dakota Have More Shoplifters Than Minnesota & Other States?
For the most part, North Dakota is a very nice and safe place to live, hence the phrase "North Dakota Nice." Even with that being the case, there's still some crime to look out for. Shoplifting. Shoplifting is an issue in every state, but which states have the biggest problem...
Dru Sjodin’s Medical Examiner “Flaws” Lead To MN Prison Release
Minnesota officials have now vacated the murder conviction of Thomas Rhodes after he spent nearly 25 years in prison. In 1998, Thomas Rhodes was convicted of murder in the 1996 death of his wife Jane. He's free now due to the efforts of the newly formed Conviction Review Unit of the Minnesota Attorney General's office. AP News reports..
Can You Guess North Dakota’s Favorite Pasta Dish?
I'm pretty sure everyone on the planet loves pasta. If you don't like at least one pasta dish, I'm concerned; how is that possible?. A company called Chicco USA did a study over the course of FIVE YEARS, looking at Google search trends to find each state's favorite dish. They found that North Dakotans do have a favorite, and it might not be what you think it is.
Here’s How Much North Dakota’s Bad Roads Are Costing You Each Year
Driving is expensive for many reasons; rising gas prices, insurance -- the list goes on and on. Have you ever wondered how much North Dakota drivers are paying for road and bridge repairs each year? Analysts with Quote Wizard did a study to find out where drivers are paying the most, and ranked each state.
ORDER NOW! Before The Next Snow Day In North Dakota Or MInnesota
Bound to happen, there is a lot of winter left up in these northern parts. The latest forecasts do not help when they are predicting a sub-zero to kick off February. Thinking back on the past snow days, we have put the pencil to the paper. Come up with fun activities, games, or ideas. Order these now, and you will be looking forward to a day home. A day home from school, work or an evening together with family & friends, where being "snowbound" would not be the worst thing in the world. Besides, sometimes a "snow day" and a "game night" is just what the doctor prescribed. We may have not taken the good doctor's advice, but when living where we do, Mother Nature has a way of forcing that prescription on us all from time to time. Hence take advantage. Be prepared. Have a few tricks up your sleeves. Hide them away from the kids. Take that "Me Time" you have been needing the first opportunity you get. Embrace that time "Stuck At Home". There are lots of ways, but some of these more fun ones we felt were worth having ready for the next time "Old Man Winter" comes knocking and says, "No Travel Advised." There is no getting around that fact when you live in the northern part of the country. Blessed with sunrises and sunsets like no other and the Sun Dogs to go along with them.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
The Alarming Increase in ND Housing Discrimination Cases
I'm a middle age white male, so I know PLENTY about housing discrimination!. I kid, of course, people would love to have me rent from them. I don't have any little kids and my last name isn't Thunderhawk. I do have two dogs but that can be cured by kicking up the security deposit. Whites have all the rights and I'm sure we can all agree that isn't right. Fortunately, there are many private agencies that actually know PLENTY about housing discrimination. Inforum reports on this sting-operation.
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
