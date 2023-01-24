ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
The Hollywood Reporter

Barrett Strong, “Money” Singer Who Wrote Motown Hits Including “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” Dies at 81

More than 73 years ago, Barrett Strong, as a singer, declared “Money (That’s What I Want)” — for the first hit single from the Motown empire. What he actually wound up getting was musical immortality. As a songwriter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnnie Wersching, Actress in 'Bosch,' '24,' 'Runaways,' Dies at 45Tom Verlaine, Influential Guitarist and Songwriter in the Band Television, Dies at 73Gregory Allen Howard, 'Remember the Titans' and 'Harriet' Writer, Dies at 70 Strong — who died Sunday, Jan. 29, at the age of 81 in Detroit — co-wrote some of Motown’s most enduring hits, with a variety of collaborators but...

