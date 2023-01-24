If you're in search of your first winter steelhead of the season, you'll want to be on a river this weekend. The lack of rainfall for the past two weeks, both a blessing and a curse, has allowed most rivers to drop and turn the shade of green that keeps steelhead anglers awake at night. Another reason to make this weekend count is these ideal conditions could be short-lived. Rain is predicted to return early next week and signs are pointing toward above normal rainfall for the next eight to 14 days.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO