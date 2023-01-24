Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka rescinds employee vaccination requirement as case rates continue to go down
EUREKA, Calif. — On Jan. 1, the City of Eureka rescinded its employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate. This, in addition the permanent closure three Humboldt County COVID testing clinics on Sunday, displays a very different start to the new year than the start of 2022, which began with a nationwide spike in COVID cases due to the rapid and far-reaching spread of the Omicron variant.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
North Coast Journal
High Intensity
When the earth began to shake at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 20, the epicenter was just off the coast of Ferndale. But a combination of factors, including how the rupture traveled inland on an east-north-east trajectory, placed the quake's bullseye on Rio Dell. Felt as far away as Redding and...
North Coast Journal
Anatomy of an Embezzlement
If you look at any of the various checklists of how to protect an organization from fraud, which you can find through an easy Google search, it's hard to argue the Humboldt County Fair Association wasn't a plum target for embezzlement. Did it do thorough background checks for new hires?...
kymkemp.com
Under Siege: Flagship Academy of the Redwoods Is the Prize in a Territory Dispute Between Humboldt County School Districts
Tuesday evening, Fortuna Union High School District circulated an email and a text to students, their families and staff raising alarm bells about a threat to its prized early college high school, Academy of the Redwoods* which is located on the College of the Redwoods campus. Expressing outrage over the development, the mailing called the move–a letter sent by attorneys’ for Eureka City Schools–a “siege” and told recipients, “The notice demands that FUHSD turn over the operations of the Academy of the Redwoods (AR) to ECS.”
North Coast Journal
Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna
The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
KDRV
FireWatch: two Northern California forests get eligibility for wildfire risk reduction funds
EUREKA & REDDING, Cal. -- Northern California national forests including Siskiyou County are part of a federal government step toward wildfire risk reduction. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts Thursday to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. That effort includes more than 900,000 acres...
North Coast Journal
'Echo and Amplify'
I am writing to echo and amplify Mark Larson's disappointment with the sorry state of KHSU ("KHSU MIA After Quake," Jan. 12). Mark is absolutely right that KHSU was a no-show for Humboldt residents hungry for emergency information during the recent string of natural disasters. But that's nothing new — since the university summarily executed this incredibly valuable resource, KHSU has in no way resembled the rich community and cultural partner it used to be.
North Coast Journal
In Response
In the Dec. 29 issue Jane Fusek wrote a letter responding to my "Gardening for Caterpillars" article that appeared in the Dec. 15 issue. Fusek wrote that when she went on the National Wildlife Foundation website, as I suggested, she found a general listing for trees and shrubs, several of which were not local to or suitable for our area.
kymkemp.com
Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article
Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
North Coast Journal
Green Water Awaits Weekend Steelhead Anglers
If you're in search of your first winter steelhead of the season, you'll want to be on a river this weekend. The lack of rainfall for the past two weeks, both a blessing and a curse, has allowed most rivers to drop and turn the shade of green that keeps steelhead anglers awake at night. Another reason to make this weekend count is these ideal conditions could be short-lived. Rain is predicted to return early next week and signs are pointing toward above normal rainfall for the next eight to 14 days.
kymkemp.com
Four Fatalities Since Christmas in Humboldt County, CHP Provides Information on What Occurred
Since Christmas, California Highway Patrol’s Humboldt Area officers have investigated four fatal crashes, their spokesperson Officer Paul Craft told us. “We investigated 2 during the same timeframe a year ago,” he explained in an email. On December 31, the first fatal crash in the last month occurred...
kymkemp.com
Who Felt the Coffee Creek Quake Near Ferndale?
At 5:47 p.m., a 2.7 quake centered just east of Ferndale bumped residents of the area. How far did the effects travel? Tell the USGS here. And tell us in the comments below. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. 2.7? Nope felt...
krcrtv.com
Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
North Coast Journal
'Too Many Questions'
If you go to Ferndale pastor Tyrel Bramwell's website, tyrelbramwell.com, you will find an image of Tyrel with blue hair and earrings (NCJ Daily, Jan. 19). Tyrel claims that a local "LGBTQ nonprofit organization" created it, with the help of "AI," for a fundraiser. Tyrel calls this a California Civil Code 3344 violation. But, Tyrel says, this is a gift to him, and to God, because now he can sell shirts and notebooks printed with the image (and an ironic bible verse) on his Etsy shop and offer up the 20 bucks ($10 for the notebook) "to God in Sunday morning's Divine service."
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
North Coast Journal
Earl Robert Bootier: 1945-2022
Earl Robert Bootier passed away suddenly but peacefully at Ida Emmerson Hospice House in Eureka on Dec. 3, 2022, from complications of leukemia (CMML), caused by Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam (Earl would want everyone to know that!). He spent some of the last hours of his life on the phone with loved ones who could not be there. His wife, Cheryl was by his side until the end. In true beekeeper tradition, his bees were told of his passing two days later. Earl’s life was cut short at the young age of 77.
North Coast Journal
Misprint or Satire?
I am confused by your Health and Wellness Issue (Jan. 19). It contained virtually no articles on health and wellness, at least as depicted on the cover. Nothing about exercise, meditation, check-ups with a doctor, etc. Sure, there was the article about medical insurance. And abortion can be considered a health issue. At least the article "Everybody Works Together" had something directly related to healthy food. So I have to wonder, was the cover a misprint?
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
