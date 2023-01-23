Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Patriots hire new offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots have found a new offensive coordinator, and the hire is one that many saw coming for quite some time. Bill O’Brien has agreed to a deal to return to the Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. O’Brien has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama.... The post Patriots hire new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots great Adam Vinatieri has very rational Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick take
It’s a debate that’s filled hours of sports talk radio: Who is more responsible for the Patriots dynasty, Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?. From a rookie sixth-round pick through New England’s three Super Bowl wins, Adam Vinatieri saw the way Brady developed under Belichick. When broaching the debate on the Pat McAfee Show Monday afternoon, the future Hall of Famer offered an incredibly reasonable opinion.
Matt Patricia Rumors: More Reports On Patriots Coach’s Expected Exit
Don’t be surprised if the news of Bill O’Brien returning to the Patriots is quickly followed by news of Matt Patricia leaving New England. We now know Patricia won’t return as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low on Tuesday reported that New England hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator. However, though Patricia’s removal felt like a foregone conclusion at the start of the offseason, many believed Bill Belichick could reassign his close friend as either a full-time O-line coach or a front-office staffer.
Police find lost Patriots football signed by Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Damon Huard
On Monday, the Watertown Police Department recovered a lost football signed by Tom Brady in his first season with the New England Patriots, along with former quarterback Drew Bledsoe and backup Damon Huard. The autographed football was a gift from the Kraft family to the Cannistraro company of Watertown for...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Gambling odds shift reveals new Tom Brady destination favorite
A new team is the favorite to sign Tom Brady this offseason. A recent odds shift on the market resulted in the Las Vegas Raiders rising to the top of the board. According to JoeBucsFan, the Raiders are the new favorite to land Brady. The post from JoeBucsFan, which cites Matt Severance of SportsLine.com, writes Read more... The post Gambling odds shift reveals new Tom Brady destination favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
WAAY-TV
AP source: Alabama's Bill O'Brien agrees to return as Patriots OC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. O’Brien spent...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’
Al Michaels called a lot of duds on Thursday Night Football this season. But the veteran broadcaster alluded to the... The post Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’ appeared first on Outsider.
Shrine Bowl Report Appears To Hint At Joe Judge’s Patriots Future
The Patriots will be sending their staff to the East-West Shrine Bowl, and other New England coaches will be in Las Vegas, as well. Wide receivers coach Troy Brown will serve as head coach of the West team, and Bill Belichick will serve a supervisory role along with Jerod Mayo and Bill O’Brien. You can view the full Shrine Bowl staff here.
The Media Column: Boston Herald’s Patriots exposé is the latest example of backstabbing in Foxborough
Bill Belichick loathes providing reporters with information at the podium. But in recent years, there’s been plenty of backstabbing around Gillette Stadium.
Chiefs Coach Making Wild AFC Championship Game History
Playing in the AFC Championship Game has become a yearly routine for the Kansas City Chiefs. This Sunday will be Kansas City's fifth-straight time playing for the conference title. They are 2-2 in their previous four appearances. For Chiefs linebackers coach Brendan Daly, this weekend will mark his ...
