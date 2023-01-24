Read full article on original website
Save $20 On A Year of Peacock to Stream Award-Winning Movies, Bingeworthy TV, and Live Sports
If you don't already have Peacock in your streaming service rotation, the start of the new year brings excellent streaming deals to broaden your horizons. Right now, you can get Peacock's premium plan for a year at its lowest price. For a limited time, Peacock is offering new subscribers a year of Peacock Premium for just $29.99. That's $20 less than the usual annual cost of $49.99 to watch award-winning movies and shows as well as live sports.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session
Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
Jane's Addiction Share Update On Dave Navarro's Health, Upcoming Shows
'We're going to keep throwing it down for you.'
Is Hulu Plus Live TV worth $70+ every month? We did the math
Cord cutters have lots of options for live channels, so we break it down for you. One of the counter-intuitive developments in the streaming wars has been the rise of live TV streaming. In our haste to switch over the streaming, we’ve come to see the value of channel surfing and appointment viewing.
BET and CBS News Set Premiere Date for Original News Series ‘America in Black’
BET and CBS News have announced a new original primetime series, “America in Black,” which will focus its programming on the people, issues and stories that matter to Black America. “America in Black” will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes released on a monthly basis. The upcoming news series will air one-hour episodes featuring award-winning CBS and BET journalists — including Gayle King, James Brown, Ed Gordon, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus, Skyler Henry and more. “America in Black” will elevate the issues, stories and people impacting...
The Blacklist Star Amir Arison Has Landed His Big TV Followup
Following his departure from The Blacklist, Amir Arison has landed his first big TV followup.
HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 After Just 2 Episodes
You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us. Despite only airing two episodes so far, HBO has officially renewed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's video game adaptation for a second season. Executive producer and co-creator Craig Mazin celebrated the news in a statement. "I'm so grateful to [fellow...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Don't pay! Free streaming content is everywhere: Best free shows on YouTube
From sci-fi to crime dramas to superhero shows, there's lots of series to watch on YouTube. As traditional streaming services raise the price, you might find yourself looking for more free streaming content. Luckily there are plenty of sources, including YouTube. YouTube has had free, ad-supported movies on its service for a while now for folks who simply don’t want to pay for premium streaming services like Netflix or Disney Plus. However, recently, Google added some free YouTube TV shows to the mix as well.
Is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Streaming On Netflix or Hulu? Where To Watch
Have I streamed all the films nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards? No. But I was lucky enough to watch the movie that led the way with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert): Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Beverley Schottenstein Trial Limited Series in the Works at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)
A limited series about Beverley Schottenstein’s legal case against her grandsons is in the works at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama is based on the upcoming book “Beverley’s War: A Fractured Family Dynasty. Elder Abuse. Millions in Financial Fraud” by Cathy Schottenstein, which is set to be released in November. Per the official logline, “Beverley Schottenstein said two grandsons who managed her money at JPMorgan forged documents, ran up commissions with inappropriate trading and made her miss tens of millions of dollars in gains. So she decided to teach them all a lesson.” Julia Ruchman (“The Walking Dead,”...
The best new TV series on every streaming service
The streaming landscape is vast and hard to keep track of. TV shows pop up (and get canceled) seemingly overnight, and even if you’re in a place where you’re looking for a new show to sink hours into, it can be overwhelming to make the right choice. That’s...
How to Watch “Shrinking” series premiere on Apple TV+
Jason Segel stars in “Shrinking”, a new comedy series about an unconventional therapist. Stream the premiere today with an Apple TV+ subscription. Featuring Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and more, “Shrinking” follows Jimmy, a therapist struggling to grieve the death of his wife. And as clients continue filing into his office, unwilling or unable to make any real changes in their lives, he snaps, wondering: What good was all his academic training if it only leads to watered down advice and complacent patients? So, as a now single parent in an emotionally draining career, he decides to do something drastic: tell people exactly what he’s thinking.
Tubi Launches Unscripted Cooking Series ‘Kitchen Commando’ From Studio Ramsay Global
SAN FRANCISCO JANUARY 23, 2023 – Tubi (www.tubi.tv) announced today the official launch of its first original unscripted cooking series, KITCHEN COMMANDO. From award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay via his worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, and FOX Alternative Entertainment – the makers behind the smash hits “Next Level Chef” – KITCHEN COMMANDO will see former US Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef, Chef Andre Rush, take on a new mission to save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry. KITCHEN COMMANDO premieres on Super Bowl LVII Sunday, February 12, 2023 with a new episode rolling out every Sunday.
New on Amazon's Prime Video February 2023: ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Harlem,’ and More
Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back some of its original series for new seasons in the month of February, as well as a new thriller show starring some of our favorite stars. Sounds like a promising month ahead! But we’re still waiting for more of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which would be great rom-com fodder to watch during Valentine’s Day. Too bad we’ll (probably) have to wait for the warmer months for new episodes.The streamer will start out the month with a second season of Harlem, Tracy Oliver’s comedy series about four friends who graduate NYU and move uptown...
‘AGT’ Fans Are Protesting Major ‘All-Stars’ Spinoff News About Sofia Vergara on Instagram
America's Got Talent fans have seen a lot of incredible acts over the years. But since there can only be one winner each season, many viewers have seen their favorite singers, magicians, dancers and more fall short of taking home the grand prize. Now, with the newest AGT spinoff, they might just get to see some of their favorite contestants back from the past for a second chance.
