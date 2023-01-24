ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Snow Expected To End Overnight In Oklahoma

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A winter storm on Tuesday brought snow and rain to parts of the state.

News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel said snow will continue falling in the evening and come to an end sometime overnight.

The Oklahoma City metro could see over an inch of accumulation before it subsides.

The temperatures pick up on Wednesday, so anything that sticks should be gone by Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain, Murray, Noble Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Washita and Woodward counties until 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Alfalfa, Grant, Harper, Kay, Pawnee and Woods counties until 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Related
KFOR

Worst of winter ahead?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here comes the Arctic Air! It is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Look for frigid temps next week with some wintry precipitation. This could mean roadways may be hazardous. There could be snow, sleet, and rain across Oklahoma beginning on Monday. Hazardous conditions could be possible so be sure […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

A Windy Weekend Before Another Winter System Next Week

TULSA, Okla. - Windy conditions stick around on Thursday before another surge of arctic air arrives next week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Temperatures below freezing may result in patchy ice across part of the area Thursday morning across far southeastern Oklahoma where some residual snow remains. Most of the roads are fine, but please use caution early. Highs on Thursday afternoon result with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-40s before another mini-warming trend occurs Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. The pressure gradient responds Friday with breezy southwest winds and stronger winds Saturday at 25 to 35 mph. Despite recent precipitation, fire spread rates will increase Friday and Saturday ahead of our next strong cold front scheduled for late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. This will bring a period of much colder air that may continue for most of next week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma

Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
ALTUS, OK
KOCO

Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Winter Weather Approaches Northeast OK, Southeast KS

Winter weather may makes its way into northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas by Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer at News on 6, things will be just cold enough as rain mixed with sleet arrives around 1:00 p.m. in Bartlesville and 2:00 p.m. in Coffeyville. Meyer adds that temperatures will be in the mid-30s until the precipitation arrives, which will send the temperature to near freezing conditions. He says snow will follow and it could be heavy at times.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected

ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
ENID, OK
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
OKLAHOMA STATE
