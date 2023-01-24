Snow Expected To End Overnight In Oklahoma

A winter storm on Tuesday brought snow and rain to parts of the state.

News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel said snow will continue falling in the evening and come to an end sometime overnight.

The Oklahoma City metro could see over an inch of accumulation before it subsides.

The temperatures pick up on Wednesday, so anything that sticks should be gone by Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain, Murray, Noble Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Washita and Woodward counties until 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Alfalfa, Grant, Harper, Kay, Pawnee and Woods counties until 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25.