A Dumas man, Jena Larios-Tipaz, 19, of Dumas, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a two vehicle accident on FM 119 that left one person dead, according to Sergeant Jace Delgado, spokesperson for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. Shawna Granillo, 47, of Sunray, the driver...

DUMAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO