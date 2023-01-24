PARADISE, Calif. - Literal signs of the Camp Fire wreckage are still scattered across town, but now there is a plan to help businesses remove them. The first step for businesses to remove a sign is to fill out an application, and the Town of Paradise Commercial Sign Removal Program is offering grants to the first applicants and will pay for any damaged signs or undamaged signs located next to a vacant lot to be removed.

