Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville
The suspect ran off after a stolen truck crashed into a home late Thursday night in Oroville, causing exterior and interior damage to a new home. A stolen truck crashed into a home late Thursday night in Oroville, causing exterior and interior damage to a new home.
KTVL
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest man after finding unregistered shotgun, meth pipes in vehicle
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police Thursday night after officers say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a unregistered shotgun. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Officer Wood with the Paradise Police Department initiated a traffic stop on...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopens after three-car collision caused shutdown of the highway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:30 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 is back open Wednesday evening after a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 162 East shut down the highway. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tells Action News Now that Highway 99 reopened at approximately 5:02 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for robbing 17-year-old in Chico last weekend
CHICO, Calif. — Editor's Note: This article has been updated with corrected information from the Chico Police Department regarding the date of arrest for Mercedes Owsley, 26, both of Chico, Calif. Two 26-year-olds were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into the robbery of a 17-year-old over the weekend.
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested for drugs, ghost gun in Chico bust
CHICO, Calif. - Drug agents said they confiscated guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chico. Among the items recovered were three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was a self-manufactured ghost gun. The search warrant was issued for the basement of a home at...
2news.com
Man on supervised release arrested for alleged possession of stolen property in Nevada County
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive for...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Sheriff OES will be assessing storm damage
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s OES and Glenn County Public works will be meeting with Cal-OES and FEMA representatives to assess the damages from the Jan. 2023 storms. “The damage assessment is an important step in the process for requesting State and Federal recovery assistance for...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 24-25: County residents are ready for a little sunshine
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 24-25 January 24. Good morning!
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
krcrtv.com
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise damaged sign removal program
PARADISE, Calif. - Literal signs of the Camp Fire wreckage are still scattered across town, but now there is a plan to help businesses remove them. The first step for businesses to remove a sign is to fill out an application, and the Town of Paradise Commercial Sign Removal Program is offering grants to the first applicants and will pay for any damaged signs or undamaged signs located next to a vacant lot to be removed.
krcrtv.com
Rolling Hills Casino armed carjackers sentenced to state prison
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Three people involved in an armed carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October of last year have been sentenced. The Tehama County District Attorney's Office says the three suspects—Joseph J. Lodge, Robert J. Diaz-Mendoza and Karla G. Ortega-Pahua—were sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 remains closed due to additional landslide activity
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 remains closed due to continuing slide activity. According to Caltrans District 2, there has been additional slide activity this week at two different slide locations between the community of Belden and Twain in Plumas County.
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon caught with meth during traffic stop in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local man, wanted on multiple felony narcotics charges, was arrested over the weekend after a routine traffic stop turned up meth and items used in the sales of drugs. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers, Officer Lampron,...
Homeless in the Foothills | Annual count to estimate unhoused population in Placer, Nevada counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has the nation’s largest homeless population, and that's known because, every year, the federal government requires local communities to go out on a single night and count the number of people experiencing homelessness. The count ranges from those living on the streets and in...
Comments / 0