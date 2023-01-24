Demonettes win Texas State 5A Dual Championships, Berkley Funderburg named Outstanding Wrestler

Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Brook Hill clinches district championship
McKINNEY — The Brook Hill Guard clinched the TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball championship on Friday, registering a 61-49 win over McKinney Christian. Brook Hill (17-6) finished league play at 7-0. Now, the district tournament begins on Feb. 3. It was the Mustangs' first loss in district as the...
Girls Basketball: Lady Hawks capture fifth straight district title
HAWKINS — Hawkins defeated McLeod, 68-44, on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball, clinching the Lady Hawks fifth consecutive league championship. Hawkins improves to 10-0 in district and 17-2 on the season. The Lady Hawks, coached by Quiana Conde, have two remaining district games — at Harleton (6 p.m. Tuesday) and vs. Linden-Kildare (5 p.m., Feb. 3).
Buffin, Miller spark Lady Lions by Pine Tree
Sophomore standout Kalyse Buffin hit for 32 points and freshman sensation Bralyah Miller added 20 as the Tyler High Lady Lions scored a 73-28 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday in a District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den. Also, Kyla Crawford led Tyler with...
Girls Soccer: Lily Beckham's hat trick sparks Lady Raiders by North Forney
FORNEY — Lily Beckham had a hat trick and goalkeepers Chloe Murlin and Mia Rios combined for the shutout as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated North Forney 7-0 on Friday in a District 10-6A girls soccer match. Along with Beckham's three goals, Ella Rose Embry had two goals....
Panthers drop tough one to Rouse, 3-0
In soccer, it's difficult to score without the ball and during Friday night's home district clash with Rouse, Liberty Hill found themselves chasing possession for the majority of a 3-0 loss to the Raiders. All throughout the contest, the visitors were able to maintain control of the proceedings with precision...
