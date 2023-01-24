Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
MLB
Correa blocking Twins' prospects? 'Hopefully, we're all playing together'
MINNEAPOLIS -- The top two prospects in the Twins’ organization are both first-round shortstops, so it was natural to wonder how they’d feel about their futures in light of Carlos Correa’s return to the Twin Cities on a deal that figures to plant him at shortstop for at least the next six years.
MLB
Rays near 3-year extension with Yandy Díaz (source)
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays are set to continue their recent run on multiyear contract extensions, as multiple sources told MLB.com on Saturday they are closing in on a three-year, $24 million deal with infielder Yandy Díaz. If finalized, Díaz’s contract would include an option for the 2026 season,...
MLB
Cardinals boast 5 on Top 100 prospects list
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While recently discussing his franchise’s acquisition of catcher Willson Contreras via free agency, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the biggest relief of all was that the organization didn’t have to unload any of the marquee young players in the farm system to better the Major League roster.
MLB
Mancini ready for 'magical' move to Wrigley
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Trey Mancini walks up the dugout steps at Wrigley Field this season, it will not be the first time he has worn a Cubs jersey at the Friendly Confines. Nearly two decades ago, a younger Mancini donned a white home jersey and blue Cubs hat while attending a game with a friend.
MLB
Yankees, Gleyber Torres avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with infielder Gleyber Torres, avoiding arbitration. Torres’ agreement is for $9.95 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The figure represents the midpoint between Torres and the club; Torres requested $10.2 million, and the club offered $9.7 million.
MLB
Seager on new-look Rangers: 'Sky's the limit'
ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager recalls his excitement at Jacob deGrom's introductory press conference back in December. Standing on the concourse at Globe Life Field with a group of his teammates, the shortstop’s smile might have stood out among the rest. "I'm assuming I was [smiling big], because I probably...
MLB
Josh Harrison joining Phillies on 1-year deal (report)
Versatile veteran Josh Harrison is joining the Phillies on a one-year, $2 million deal, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday. Harrison's agency, MSM Sports, also announced he is in agreement with Philadelphia. The club has not confirmed. Harrison, 35, appeared in 119 games with the White Sox during the...
MLB
Here are the Top 100 prospects for each team
The "ink" on our brand new Top 100 Prospects list list has barely dried. It’s topped by a new No. 1 in Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles and 29 teams have at least one representative. It’s a hitter-heavy list, as much as there were a year ago, with 71...
MLB
Roundtable: What makes Gunnar the No. 1 prospect?
With the release of MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Top 100 Prospects list comes the announcement of a new No. 1. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson landed at the top, while D-backs outfield prospect Corbin Carroll landed at No. 2 and Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez at No. 3. Pipeline’s prospect experts...
MLB
Rays lock up another key arm in Fairbanks
ST. PETERSBURG -- Two days after signing left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension, the Rays locked up another key arm. Tampa Bay signed high-leverage reliever Pete Fairbanks to a three-year, $12 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2026, the club announced on Friday. The deal covers Fairbanks’ three arbitration-eligible seasons, and the option would cover his first year of free agency.
MLB
Slimmer Miranda gets kudos from Correa: 'Looks sexy'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa was supposed to play an active role in helping Jose Miranda get in peak physical condition before the younger Puerto Rican reported to Spring Training in February. But they couldn’t meet up at Correa’s house in Houston as planned because, well, Correa had a lot going on this offseason.
MLB
Why the Rays could use fewer openers in 2023
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jeffrey Springs had plenty of reasons to be excited on Wednesday. He was proud to have earned a four-year, $31 million contract that could be worth up to $65.75 million over the next five years, and he was thrilled to commit to the Rays, who have helped bring out the best in him over the last two years. Springs was perhaps a little overwhelmed thinking about his journey from being a 30th-round Draft pick to where he is now.
MLB
Healthy offseason should work wonders for Naylor
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was so much speculation about Josh Naylor’s condition last season. He was fresh off one of the most gruesome baseball injuries that...
MLB
Explore the Giants' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
The best baseball players born on January 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 29:. A three-time All-Star, Schmidt was drafted by Atlanta in 1991 and made his Major League debut in 1995, embarking on a career that would cover 14 years and four clubs (Braves, Pirates, Giants and Dodgers). His finest season came with San Francisco in 2003. He was named the National League starter in the Midsummer Classic before ending the season first in the Majors in WHIP (0.95), leading the NL in ERA (2.34) and winning percentage (.773), and finishing second in NL Cy Young voting behind Eric Gagne of the Dodgers. Fun fact: Schmidt was the final Pirate to wear No. 42 before it was retired across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson. He would end his career with Robinson’s Dodgers in 2009.
MLB
Q&A: Foscue talks Texas League title, goals for '23
ARLINGTON -- It’s a prospect-heavy newsletter this week as the Rangers held their yearly Minor League leadership minicamp at Globe Life Field and MLB Pipeline dropped its updated Top 100 Prospects list. Justin Foscue was one of the 11 Rangers prospects selected to come to Arlington for the leadership...
MLB
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams
You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
MLB
Is a call to the Hall of Fame in Wright's future?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. For the seventh consecutive year, no player with Mets ties was voted into the Hall of Fame as balloting totals were announced on Tuesday for the Class of 2023. That didn’t come as a surprise, despite several Mets plotlines of note. Most prominently, Jeff Kent fell off the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s ballot following 10 years of scant support; if he wants to make it to Cooperstown, he’ll need to enter via the Hall’s Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.
MLB
Rolen's journey to the Hall of Fame, in his own words
SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Scott Rolen -- drafted by the Phillies four years after the greatest player in franchise history retired -- never wanted to be Mike Schmidt. "Going into Philadelphia, that was never reasonable to me. I never went in with a bunch of stress and a bunch of pressure that I was going to be Mike Schmidt," Rolen said Friday at MLB Network's Studio 42. "I mean, this is the best third baseman that's ever played the game, arguably. … I was never going to be Mike Schmidt, and I didn't want to be Mike Schmidt."
MLB
New faces in new places: Stars making ballpark debuts in '23
With the new balanced schedule in 2023, each team will be playing each other team at least once during the regular season. That will make for some exciting new faces in new places as many MLB stars make their debuts in ballparks they've never played in before, at least during the regular season.
