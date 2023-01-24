ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

oklahoma Sooner

No. 1 Oklahoma Opens Conference Slate at No. 9 Denver

NORMAN – The No. 1 Oklahoma women's gymnastics team opens its conference slate with a top-10 showdown at No. 9 Denver on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. Brad Thompson and Marci Jenkins will be on the call for Altitude TV. Live stats will also be available through Denver's SIDEARM Stats page for fans to follow the action.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Women's Hoops Heads to Ames For Battle at Top of Big 12

NORMAN – A battle to stay on top of the Big 12 conference standings is set for Saturday in Ames, Iowa, where No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 6-2) will take on No. 18 Iowa State in a game between two of the three teams that occupy the top spot in the league. The game tips at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Larry Morgan and Molly Parrott on the call. Brian Brinkley will have the game on the Sooner Radio Network.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Soccer Announces Spring Schedule

NORMAN — Head coach Mark Carr and the University of Oklahoma soccer program announced Friday the Sooners 2023 spring schedule. The Sooners will play six exhibitions across five dates throughout the months of February, March and April, highlighted by competitive matchups with Arkansas, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. OU...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Come Up Short at No. 4 Iowa State

The 22nd-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team fell to No. 4 Iowa State, 25-12, on Friday night in Ames in the 100th all-time meeting between the two historic programs. The loss snapped Oklahoma's (7-4, 1-2 Big 12) four-dual winning streak, and extended Iowa State's (11-2, 4-0 Big 12) conference dual winning streak to 15 meets. The Sooners won four of the matches on the night, but surrendered bonus points at 133, 165 and 184 pounds to seal the dual.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Robertson Ties NCAA Record As Sooners Fall in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Taylor Robertson tied Kelsey Mitchell's NCAA career 3-point record of 497 made treys, but it wasn't enough as No. 14 Oklahoma fell on the road to Texas, 78-58, in Austin on Wednesday night. Robertson sunk a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter that pushed her...
AUSTIN, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Tennis Prepped for ITA Kickoff Weekend

NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team heads to Knoxville, Tenn., for ITA Kickoff Weekend beginning Friday. 2023 will mark OU's 12th-straight appearance at the kickoff. The Sooners will face Charlotte in the first round on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT, while host No. 11 Tennessee and Louisiana will compete on the other side of the bracket.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Prepped for Competition in Lubbock

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team will travel to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Jan 26-28. "Looking forward to seeing our multi-athletes contest their first heptathlon and pentathlon of the season," said head coach Tim Langford. "Many have shown improvement in several individual events, and I can't wait to see them pull it all together. We will also have a few distance athletes that are looking to gain momentum on the season. While everyone else gets a break, our support will be with our teammates traveling to Lubbock."
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas

Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
NORMAN, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
Highschool Basketball Pro

Duncan, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Waurika High School basketball team will have a game with Empire High School on January 26, 2023, 14:30:00.
WAURIKA, OK

