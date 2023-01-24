NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team will travel to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Jan 26-28. "Looking forward to seeing our multi-athletes contest their first heptathlon and pentathlon of the season," said head coach Tim Langford. "Many have shown improvement in several individual events, and I can't wait to see them pull it all together. We will also have a few distance athletes that are looking to gain momentum on the season. While everyone else gets a break, our support will be with our teammates traveling to Lubbock."

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO