Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Related
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 Oklahoma Opens Conference Slate at No. 9 Denver
NORMAN – The No. 1 Oklahoma women's gymnastics team opens its conference slate with a top-10 showdown at No. 9 Denver on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. Brad Thompson and Marci Jenkins will be on the call for Altitude TV. Live stats will also be available through Denver's SIDEARM Stats page for fans to follow the action.
Talented in-state running back Rodney Fields commits to Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Early momentum is starting to build for Oklahoma State football recruiting and the 2024 class as the Cowboys added another in-state commitment on Friday. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Southeast running back Rodney Fields announced his pledge to the Pokes after receiving an offer earlier this week. Fields...
Oklahoma Lands Commit from In-State Linebacker Taylor Heim
Heim showed versatility as he put up numbers on both side of the ball Bethany this past season while also standing out on the track.
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops Heads to Ames For Battle at Top of Big 12
NORMAN – A battle to stay on top of the Big 12 conference standings is set for Saturday in Ames, Iowa, where No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 6-2) will take on No. 18 Iowa State in a game between two of the three teams that occupy the top spot in the league. The game tips at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Larry Morgan and Molly Parrott on the call. Brian Brinkley will have the game on the Sooner Radio Network.
oklahoma Sooner
Soccer Announces Spring Schedule
NORMAN — Head coach Mark Carr and the University of Oklahoma soccer program announced Friday the Sooners 2023 spring schedule. The Sooners will play six exhibitions across five dates throughout the months of February, March and April, highlighted by competitive matchups with Arkansas, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. OU...
Former Oklahoma TE Announces Transfer Destination
Jackson Sumlin, son of former Sooners assistant Kevin Sumlin, walked on at OU and played for the Sooners for three seasons.
Longhorns Land Four Five Stars in On3 Final Consensus
The Longhorns brought in an impressive 2023 recruiting haul, headlined by their four five-stars.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Come Up Short at No. 4 Iowa State
The 22nd-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team fell to No. 4 Iowa State, 25-12, on Friday night in Ames in the 100th all-time meeting between the two historic programs. The loss snapped Oklahoma's (7-4, 1-2 Big 12) four-dual winning streak, and extended Iowa State's (11-2, 4-0 Big 12) conference dual winning streak to 15 meets. The Sooners won four of the matches on the night, but surrendered bonus points at 133, 165 and 184 pounds to seal the dual.
Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.
oklahoma Sooner
Robertson Ties NCAA Record As Sooners Fall in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas – Taylor Robertson tied Kelsey Mitchell's NCAA career 3-point record of 497 made treys, but it wasn't enough as No. 14 Oklahoma fell on the road to Texas, 78-58, in Austin on Wednesday night. Robertson sunk a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter that pushed her...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Tennis Prepped for ITA Kickoff Weekend
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team heads to Knoxville, Tenn., for ITA Kickoff Weekend beginning Friday. 2023 will mark OU's 12th-straight appearance at the kickoff. The Sooners will face Charlotte in the first round on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT, while host No. 11 Tennessee and Louisiana will compete on the other side of the bracket.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Prepped for Competition in Lubbock
NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team will travel to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Jan 26-28. "Looking forward to seeing our multi-athletes contest their first heptathlon and pentathlon of the season," said head coach Tim Langford. "Many have shown improvement in several individual events, and I can't wait to see them pull it all together. We will also have a few distance athletes that are looking to gain momentum on the season. While everyone else gets a break, our support will be with our teammates traveling to Lubbock."
247Sports
Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas
Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit
The Sooners offered Eli Merck as a preferred walk-on in late December, and on Wednesday, the record-setting wideout from South Carolina committed.
Longhorns Assistant Jokes That He’ll Recruit Giant Brazilian Baby
The 16-pound baby caught the attention of Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.
Former Tulsa assistant coach, University of Texas letterman Beau Trahan named head football coach at Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas — A second new head football coach is taking over at Tyler ISD. Former University of Tulsa quarterbacks coach Beau Trahan was named the new head football coach at Tyler Legacy on Thursday, Jan. 26, during a special called school board meeting. Trahan will take over for...
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Duncan, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Waurika High School basketball team will have a game with Empire High School on January 26, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Oklahoma voters to decide on massive school bond proposals
Voters across the metro will be heading to the polls next month to decide on several city-specific projects and positions.
Comments / 0