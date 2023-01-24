Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton Revealed the Gender of Her Baby With a Symbolic Nail Color
Paris Hilton has officially let the world know that she’s a mother. Sharing a snap of her new baby’s mini fingers wrapped around her thumb, in true icon fashion, Hilton made a significant statement with her manicure during the precious moment. The star opted for a chic, almond...
Celeb-Approved Eyewear Label Lexxola Introduces the Lulu Sunglasses
Lexxola, the London-based eyewear brand loved by celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Chamberlain, has dropped its latest sunglasses dubbed the Lulu. Arriving in four colorways, the frames are crafted with glossy bio acetate along with dyed lenses offering 100% UVA and UVB protection. The...
Jenna Ortega Showcases Sunkissed, Natural Freckles With Makeup-Free Selfie
Seriously, since the debut of Wednesday on Netflix, Jenna Ortega has been all any of us can talk about. From her hair down to her glam, we all want a piece of the Ortega, and rightfully so. Not only is she a beautiful girl when her makeup is done, but her ethereal beauty shines even more outside of the glamour — all according to her barefaced, freckled selfie.
The "Box Bob" Is the Power Suit of All Bob Haircuts
One thing is sure about hair trends: The bob hairstyle will always stay in style. From the “turtleneck bob” to the “chopped cheese” look, the girls have plenty of options. But for those that want to exude “boss lady” confidence, meet the “box bob.”
Queen of C-nt, Doja Cat Claps Back at "Fans" During Viktor&Rolf Show
Since cutting her hair off in 2022, Doja Cat has been serving c-nty looks that put the male gaze to shame. According to the musician’s numerous Instagram lives, the backlash has been unbearable. Luckily for her, she just might have found a way to clap back amidst fashion month, while keeping the fun and looks alive.
Kylie Jenner Under Fire for Wearing Givenchy Noose Necklace Amidst Racist Controversy
Coming off of a high from Schiaparelli‘s Spring 2023 showcase, Kylie Jenner faces backlash for an insensitive styling choice. In Paris for Paris Couture Week, Jenner posted a photo on Instagram donning the controversial Givenchy noose necklace from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022. The statement piece was presented during Mathew M. Williams’ first showcase for the brand, and went viral shortly thereafter.
Watch Rita Ora Channel Her Inner Bride in the Star-Studded Music Video for "You Only Love Me"
Rita Ora has finally dropped the highly anticipated single “You Only Love Me” along with the accompanying music video, which features some of your favorite stars. The music video reflects certain aspects of Ora’s personal life. “With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” she said in a statement. “Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music — the journey was not always easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.”
Jennifer Lopez Almost Suffered a Dangerous Accident While Filming 'Shotgun Wedding'
Jennifer Lopez had her fair share of adventures while filming Shotgun Wedding, and unfortunately, that also involved an almost accident. The actor recently revealed that she almost went over a cliff while filming. J. Lo recalled the scary moment during a game of Buzzfeed‘s “Who’s Who” game in which the...
Taylor Swift's New Music Video for "Lavender Haze" Is Full of Romance and Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift has dropped the highly anticipated music video for “Lavender Haze,” which shows off a creative and sultry side to the star. The music video, which was written and directed by Swift herself, includes lots of romance and easter eggs, as expected. First off, the opening scene of the music video pans over Swift’s pedicure; her toenails are painted teal, which is a prominent color in her debut album. This could be her way of teasing a re-release of that LP soon.
The Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Is No Longer Happening
The anticipated Madonna biopic, which was set to star Julia Garner as the queen of pop, has been scrapped. The news comes about half a year after the Inventing Anna actor was announced to portray the pop star, while other names like Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie were also considered for the role.
Millie Savage Jewelry Has All the Cosmic Cowgirls Covered
Eponymous jewelry label, Millie Savage, has unveiled a campaign full of glitter, color, high-end crystals and cowboy hats, hard not to feel energized by. Just in time for Valentine’s Day (or to lift the winter blues), the range offers ethically sourced and high-end unique pieces that instantly make any look bling.
Gigi Hadid Is Matthew M. Williams' Muse for Givenchy SS23
Gigi Hadid stars in Givenchy‘s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, helmed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams. The new campaign, lensed by Heji Shin, features Hadid alongside Selena Forrest and Brazilian model Luna Passos, showcasing the brand’s most vibrant styles. This season, all eyes are on Givenchy’s newest statement bag, the Voyou, which made its debut at the brand’s SS23 runway last year.
People Are Getting Injured in Netflix's 'Squid Game' Reality Show
In case you forgot, Netflix is launching a reality competition show inspired by its hit K-drama series Squid Game, and it seems like people are getting hurt in some of the games. Titled Squid Game: The Challenge, the 10-episode show is based on the childhood games in the original series...
Rihanna Has Reportedly Filed a Trademark for Fenty Kids
Now that Rihanna is a mom, it seems like she’s expanding her business to cater to children and babies. The businesswoman has reportedly filed a trademark for Fenty Kids. According to a screenshot obtained by Pop Crave, Fenty Kids will consist of the following products: clothing, swimwear, beachwear, tennis wear, surf wear, ski wear, layettes, infantwear, infants sleepers, booties, baby bibs not of paper, cloth diapers, caps, swim caps, berets, beanies, hats, aprons, scarves, bandanas, belts, suspenders, neckwear, underwear, bras, sports bras, singlets, socks, loungewear, pajamas, sleepwear, leggings, body shapers, gloves, mittens and footwear.
The "Invisible" French Manicure Takes Chic to the Next Level
The classic French manicure has stood the test of time when it comes to nail trends, but even classics deserve a fresh and modern update. For those looking to put a spin on the timeless look, meet the “Invisible” french mani — the eye-catching sister to our cult-fave nail art.
If AirPods Max Were a Crocs Clog, This Is What They Would Look Like
Hybridity continues to be put first in fashion and each season it’s bringing more and more striking silhouettes that cause a stir. Taking things one step further, designer Offgod has unveiled a Crocs Pollex Clog altered Airpods Max attachments commissioned by Salehe Bembury himself. The sculpture was intentionally crafted...
Simone Ashley and Diet Paratha Join Forces for Johnnie Walker's "Bold Steps" Campaign
Diet Paratha and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley have joined forces with whisky label Johnnie Walker for its new “Bold Steps” campaign, which aims to champion those making positive changes within their community. The campaign comes about as a result of research into the historically low representation of the...
Fenty Beauty Kicks off Superbowl Season With "Game Day Essentials"
We’re counting down the days until Rihanna‘s concert — or the Superbowl game as they call it. Fenty Beauty is helping us pregame with an exclusive Game Day collection filled with football-inspired goodies, helping us score a beauty touchdown. The fully stacked lineup features the SHOWSTOPP’R kit as its star quarterback, including a limited-edition Team Fenty makeup bag, decorated with a playful illustration of a football field. The set comes with five products — the iconic Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Sample Packette and a deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample.
Rosalía Drops the Catchy, Bilingual Track "LLYLM"
Rosalía‘s first drop of the year is the catchy pop-infused track “LLYLM,” which stands for “lie like you love me.”. The single features the Spanish singer singing in both English and Spanish, which is something rare for her. In it, she sings, “I don’t need honesty/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours or fantasy/ Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Maybe at the end, it becomes real enough for me.”
Watch the First Teaser Trailer for the '70s-Inspired Mini Series 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
The first teaser trailer for Daisy Jones & the Six has been released. The upcoming Amazon Prime Video mini series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same title, which is about a fictional ’70s band of the same name. According to the IMDb, the...
