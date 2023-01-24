Rita Ora has finally dropped the highly anticipated single “You Only Love Me” along with the accompanying music video, which features some of your favorite stars. The music video reflects certain aspects of Ora’s personal life. “With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” she said in a statement. “Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music — the journey was not always easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.”

20 HOURS AGO