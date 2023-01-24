Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose take down UNCA
Led by Mara Neira’s 17 points and Nuria Cunill’s 13 rebounds, Presbyterian back from a Saturday loss to whip UNC Asheville, 67-53, at Templeton Center on Wednesday night in front of a lively crowd of 548. PC (9-11, 5-4 BSC) pulled back above .500 in the Big South...
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton teams roll on
Clinton avenged an earlier Region 4-3A defeat by whipping Union County, 57-49, on the Red Devils’ home floor Tuesday night. Quay Ryant and Tushawon Richardson each dropped 14 points on the Yellow Jackets, who earlier edged the Red Devils, 52-49, in the region opener for both. Wil Stewart added 12.
Ninety Six, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Clemson signee now ESPN's top defender
ESPN released its final ESPN 300 rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle on Monday and one Tiger saw a massive jump. The updated rankings saw Clemson defensive line signee Peter Woods become ESPN's top (...)
FOX Carolina
Namesake of The Marshall Tucker Band dies at 99
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The namesake of a legendary southern rock band from the Upstate is being remembered. Marshall Tucker died at the age of 99. “He was just an incredible guy, very humble, very godly. Very studious person, he believed in continuing to learn something new every day,” said Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Scott.
wspa.com
Jack Is Live In Gaffney For Operation Warmth
Jack is out Caring for the Carolinas today with our Operation Warmth campaign. He is live in Gaffney at Hamrick’s.
National analyst explains why Riley hire was 'much-needed' move for Tigers
A national college football analyst recently weighed in on the hire of Garrett Riley as Clemson’s new offensive coordinator. Fox Sports’ lead college football analyst, Joel Klatt, explained why he sees it as (...)
Greenville, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greenville. The Liberty High School basketball team will have a game with Greer Middle College Charter High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
wspa.com
Tuesday high school basketball
WYFF4.com
Greenville costume designer featured on new streaming series
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
Chris Pratt dines at Upstate restaurant Sunday afternoon
Chris Pratt takes photo with staff at Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar.
myclintonnews.com
The Hollywild Animal Park
Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
mainstreetdailynews.com
Special guest visits Newberry Elementary
First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
wspa.com
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C. Greenville city asks for residents' opinions on development code draft. Prosecution & defense make opening statements in …. After three days of...
FOX Carolina
‘Finding the light’: Upstate woman living with Seasonal Affective Disorder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lack of sunlight this time of the year leads to many not feeling like themselves and struggling to just be. It’s a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD),. Karen Culbertson, a Greer resident, has been diagnosed with SAD. She said when the...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Green Laundry Lounge: A Modern Laundromat Taking the Hassle Out of Laundry in Greer, SC
What do laundry, coffee, and wifi have to do with each other? You’ll find all three at Green Laundry Lounge in Greer, SC. This modern, eco-friendly laundromat is not what you imagine when you think of the typical laundromat. It’s bright, incredibly clean, modern, and comfortable. They offer a variety of services from self-service to drop-off services, all geared to take the hassle out of laundry day.
Operation Warmth collecting cold weather items for Salvation Army in Cherokee Co.
The Salvation Army of Cherokee County is asking the public to donate blankets, hats, mittens, scarves, coats and other cold-weather items for those in need in the community.
gsabusiness.com
HOT PROPERTIES: Medical office plans Halton Village opening in Greenville
Mark Ratchford, managing partner of KDS Commercial Properties, represented Dr. Matt Andrews in the lease of a 3,150-square-foot medical office space at 155 Halton Village Circle in Greenville. The space will be used for an endodontics medical office. Other recent commercial real estate transactions include:. Rick Cauthen of Coldwell Banker...
myclintonnews.com
Jobs loss in Clinton
Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
