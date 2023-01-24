ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Bobbleheads Schedule For 2023 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the first half of their 2023 promotional schedule, which so far includes eight new bobbleheads for fans to collect, but no Hall of Fame or legends were announced. Each month through June features two bobblehead days. The 2023 Dodgers bobblehead series will kick off on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

The team announced tickets for the 2023 season will be available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. The Chicago White Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will become available to the general public through the team's website on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. Tickets for the April 3 home opener against the San Francisco Giants will be available. As usual, the team will run various promotional events and giveaways throughout the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Elvis Peguero

The Los Angeles Angels required the services of Elvis Peguero for just a number of appearances in 2022, but in his age-25 season, he saw his most time in Minor League Baseball. Peguero was signed to the New York Yankees as an international free agent in the summer of 2015,...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy