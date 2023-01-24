Read full article on original website
Schedule released for Padres 2023 giveaways, theme games
From bobbleheads to hats to Hawaiian shirts, there will be no shortage of Padres merch up for grabs for fans this upcoming season
Dodgers Giveaway Calendar: New Bobbleheads, Fireworks and Drone Nights and More for 2023
The Dodgers continue their best-in-class giveaway schedule in 2023 with eight bobbleheads and seven other giveaways before the All-Star break.
Los Angeles Dodgers Bobbleheads Schedule For 2023 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the first half of their 2023 promotional schedule, which so far includes eight new bobbleheads for fans to collect, but no Hall of Fame or legends were announced. Each month through June features two bobblehead days. The 2023 Dodgers bobblehead series will kick off on...
Bobbleheads, hats, and more: San Diego Padres 2023 home game giveaways
The Friar Faithful are in for some really cool items that will be given away at San Diego Padres home games at Petco Park this upcoming season.
Chicago White Sox Tickets Go On Sale Next Week
The team announced tickets for the 2023 season will be available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. The Chicago White Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will become available to the general public through the team's website on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. Tickets for the April 3 home opener against the San Francisco Giants will be available. As usual, the team will run various promotional events and giveaways throughout the season.
Hernández: Arte Moreno has a lengthy to-do list to focus on to win back Angels fan base
Arte Moreno has a long to-do list and not much time to convince the Angels fan base that he is the right owner for one of this market's crown-jewel franchises.
Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
Los Angeles’ owner Arte Moreno pulls Angels off the market, announces to continue ownership for ‘2023 season and beyond’
After a disappointing season in 2022, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced selling off the team. Many contenders were interested in buying the baseball club to bring changes to the side for the following years. However, Moreno now has something else in mind. Any baseball club deals with a...
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Elvis Peguero
The Los Angeles Angels required the services of Elvis Peguero for just a number of appearances in 2022, but in his age-25 season, he saw his most time in Minor League Baseball. Peguero was signed to the New York Yankees as an international free agent in the summer of 2015,...
