Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
Related
wrwh.com
Nellie “Nell” Mae Hulsey, age 88, of Lula
Nellie “Nell” Mae Hulsey, age 88, of Lula, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Born on February 6, 1934, in Cumming, she was the daughter of the late John Royston Bolton and Annie Holbrook Bolton. In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Hulsey worked for Wayne Wilson Pottery for 30 years, she also worked at Shuler’s Deer Cooler and Jaemor Farms. Nell participated in the Peachtree Road race for 10 years beginning at the young age of 75. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church.
wrwh.com
Mr. Gary “Plum” Wayne Reece, Age 69 Dahlonega
Mr. Gary “Plum” Wayne Reece, age 69, of Dahlonega, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Gary was born in Hall County on April 14, 1953, to the late Balam and Virginia Reece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Theresa Cantrell and Margie Diane Hicks; brother Craig Reece; brother-in-law Ricky Hicks; Nephews Shane Reece and Shaun Reece and niece, Virginia Robertson. Gary loved NASCAR racing and working on cars. He was a jack of all trades and had done construction most of his life. Gary, or “Plum,” as he was known best by his friends, would help you in any way he could. His favorite job and title were “Papa” to his beloved grandchildren.
wrwh.com
Kerry “Monk” Lee Wiley, age 65, of Lula
Kerry “Monk” Lee Wiley, age 65, of Lula, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Wiley was the son of the late A.W. and Versie Wiley. He retired from Hall County School System and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved to joke. In his younger days, Monk loved team roping and anything with a motor and wheels. In his later years, he enjoyed crossfitting with his kids and playing with his grandson. On Friday nights, you could find Monk playing cards with his brothers and friends. Mondays were always reserved for the “junk sale”.
wrwh.com
Russell Howard Strickland, Age 70 Cleveland
Russell Howard Strickland, age 70, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mr. Strickland was born on March 9, 1952 in Florida to the late James Howard Strickland and Maxine Adler Strickland. Russell was an avid musician and loved to play blues guitar. He will also be...
wrwh.com
George Chandler Kaulback, Age 90 Cornelia
George Chandler Kaulbach, age 90, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Mr. Kaulbach was born on September 26, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late George Chandler Kaulbach, Sr. and Marion Coates Kaulbach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Duncan E. Kaulbach; his sisters, Suzanne Naylor, Lois Ferguson; and his brother-in-law, Gavin W. Jones.
UGA player killed in crash will be laid to rest today after celebration of life service
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Funeral services will be held Friday for a University of Georgia football player who was killed in a crash earlier this month. Devin Willock’s family and friends will say their final goodbyes during a celebration of life service in his hometown of Englewood, New Jersey. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The Community Baptist Church.
wrwh.com
United Way Of White County Meets 2022 Goal
(Cleveland)- The United Way of White County has topped its 2022 campaign goal of $80,000, with the distribution of funding to more than a dozen local not-for-profit organizations scheduled for Feb. 23rd. “All of those who contributed to fundraising efforts cannot be thanked enough,” said Stacy Gray, president of the...
Local briefs include bridge fix on Fowler Mill Road, called meeting of Clarke Co BOE
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says a temporary bridge is open to traffic on Fowler Mill Road. Construction of a permanent replacement for the bridge on Athens’ west side is expected to take up to three years to complete. The original bridge, which opened in 1931, has been closed after failing an inspection.
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
wrwh.com
Push-In Ceremony Held For New White County Fire Truck
(Cleveland)- White County officials held a ceremony Thursday morning to mark the start of service for a new piece of firefighting equipment. The ceremony was held at Fire Station 2, on Duncan Bridge Road for Fire Engine 2. White County Public Safety held what they called a “ Push-In” ceremony....
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
wrwh.com
White County Board Of Commissioners Hold Work Session And Called Meeting Monday
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners will hold a regularly scheduled Work Session, and Called Meeting Monday at 4:30 PM. During the meeting, the commission board will address four land use issues dealing with Short-Term Rental program. The commissioners will explore expanding the fiber optic network to the White...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
Monroe Local News
Pet owners in Walton County benefit from free clinic
Officials say more could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised. WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was very well received. Pet owners began lining up before 9 a.m. and by noon they had all received many services to benefit their pets, including free vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, food/supplies and spay/neuter vouchers. A call was put out that the volunteers would still be there for another hour or so and more people were able to be served.
Deputies: 2 suspects force their way into Hall County home looking for someone, package
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after Hall County Sheriff officials accused them of breaking into a Gainesville home. Deputies said they received reports of a home invasion that occurred at a home on Dennis Drive off Mountain View Road the night of Jan. 18th. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
WYFF4.com
Husband posts encouraging update on Georgia woman shot in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The husband of the woman shot in what deputies are calling a road rage shooting along Interstate 85 has posted an update on her recovery on social media. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 about...
accesswdun.com
South Carolina man charged in Hall County identity theft case
A South Carolina man was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday on charges related to the alleged financial exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman through identity theft. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Warrant Service Unit deputies took Aaron Justin Williams, 31, into...
Monroe Local News
F.I.S.H. Loganville Thrift Store seeks cashiers
The Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.) Thrift store in Loganville has job postings for two cashiers to work in the local store. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the F.I.S.H. career website on Jan. 24, 2023. Please note...
Comments / 0