Cornelia, GA

Nellie “Nell” Mae Hulsey, age 88, of Lula

Nellie “Nell” Mae Hulsey, age 88, of Lula, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Born on February 6, 1934, in Cumming, she was the daughter of the late John Royston Bolton and Annie Holbrook Bolton. In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Hulsey worked for Wayne Wilson Pottery for 30 years, she also worked at Shuler’s Deer Cooler and Jaemor Farms. Nell participated in the Peachtree Road race for 10 years beginning at the young age of 75. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church.
LULA, GA
Mr. Gary “Plum” Wayne Reece, Age 69 Dahlonega

Mr. Gary “Plum” Wayne Reece, age 69, of Dahlonega, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Gary was born in Hall County on April 14, 1953, to the late Balam and Virginia Reece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Theresa Cantrell and Margie Diane Hicks; brother Craig Reece; brother-in-law Ricky Hicks; Nephews Shane Reece and Shaun Reece and niece, Virginia Robertson. Gary loved NASCAR racing and working on cars. He was a jack of all trades and had done construction most of his life. Gary, or “Plum,” as he was known best by his friends, would help you in any way he could. His favorite job and title were “Papa” to his beloved grandchildren.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Kerry “Monk” Lee Wiley, age 65, of Lula

Kerry “Monk” Lee Wiley, age 65, of Lula, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Wiley was the son of the late A.W. and Versie Wiley. He retired from Hall County School System and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved to joke. In his younger days, Monk loved team roping and anything with a motor and wheels. In his later years, he enjoyed crossfitting with his kids and playing with his grandson. On Friday nights, you could find Monk playing cards with his brothers and friends. Mondays were always reserved for the “junk sale”.
LULA, GA
Russell Howard Strickland, Age 70 Cleveland

Russell Howard Strickland, age 70, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Mr. Strickland was born on March 9, 1952 in Florida to the late James Howard Strickland and Maxine Adler Strickland. Russell was an avid musician and loved to play blues guitar. He will also be...
CLEVELAND, GA
George Chandler Kaulback, Age 90 Cornelia

George Chandler Kaulbach, age 90, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Mr. Kaulbach was born on September 26, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late George Chandler Kaulbach, Sr. and Marion Coates Kaulbach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Duncan E. Kaulbach; his sisters, Suzanne Naylor, Lois Ferguson; and his brother-in-law, Gavin W. Jones.
CORNELIA, GA
UGA player killed in crash will be laid to rest today after celebration of life service

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Funeral services will be held Friday for a University of Georgia football player who was killed in a crash earlier this month. Devin Willock’s family and friends will say their final goodbyes during a celebration of life service in his hometown of Englewood, New Jersey. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The Community Baptist Church.
ATHENS, GA
United Way Of White County Meets 2022 Goal

(Cleveland)- The United Way of White County has topped its 2022 campaign goal of $80,000, with the distribution of funding to more than a dozen local not-for-profit organizations scheduled for Feb. 23rd. “All of those who contributed to fundraising efforts cannot be thanked enough,” said Stacy Gray, president of the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
Push-In Ceremony Held For New White County Fire Truck

(Cleveland)- White County officials held a ceremony Thursday morning to mark the start of service for a new piece of firefighting equipment. The ceremony was held at Fire Station 2, on Duncan Bridge Road for Fire Engine 2. White County Public Safety held what they called a “ Push-In” ceremony....
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
MONROE, GA
Pet owners in Walton County benefit from free clinic

Officials say more could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised. WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was very well received. Pet owners began lining up before 9 a.m. and by noon they had all received many services to benefit their pets, including free vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, food/supplies and spay/neuter vouchers. A call was put out that the volunteers would still be there for another hour or so and more people were able to be served.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
South Carolina man charged in Hall County identity theft case

A South Carolina man was booked into the Hall County Jail Wednesday on charges related to the alleged financial exploitation of an elderly Hall County woman through identity theft. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Warrant Service Unit deputies took Aaron Justin Williams, 31, into...
HALL COUNTY, GA
F.I.S.H. Loganville Thrift Store seeks cashiers

The Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.) Thrift store in Loganville has job postings for two cashiers to work in the local store. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the F.I.S.H. career website on Jan. 24, 2023. Please note...
LOGANVILLE, GA

