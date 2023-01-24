Mr. Gary “Plum” Wayne Reece, age 69, of Dahlonega, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Gary was born in Hall County on April 14, 1953, to the late Balam and Virginia Reece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Theresa Cantrell and Margie Diane Hicks; brother Craig Reece; brother-in-law Ricky Hicks; Nephews Shane Reece and Shaun Reece and niece, Virginia Robertson. Gary loved NASCAR racing and working on cars. He was a jack of all trades and had done construction most of his life. Gary, or “Plum,” as he was known best by his friends, would help you in any way he could. His favorite job and title were “Papa” to his beloved grandchildren.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO