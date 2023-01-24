ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
claytoncrescent.org

Active shooting suspect in custody

A man who police allege was firing two rifles in the air near the Tricor warehouse off Battlecreek Road in Jonesboro Friday morning is in custody. According to a press release from CCPD, the call went out from the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow, “in reference to a armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. After officer arrived on scene getting ready to approach the location, they observed the suspect shooting the rifle in the air.” Clayton County Police Officers were able to set-up a perimeter.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run

ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantapd.org

January 27, 2023: Vehicle break-in/shooting at 2778 Vineyard Dr SE

Preliminary information: On Friday, January 27, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to 2778 Vineyard Dr SE in reference to a larceny from auto call. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated he approached an unknown suspicious male attempting to break into his mother’s vehicle. The male suspect began shooting at the victim when the victim returned fire with his own firearm. The suspect then fled from the scene and entered the passenger side of a white SUV. An additional suspect, already in the driver’s seat of the vehicle sped away. During this time, shots were fired again towards the victim, causing him to return fire.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantapd.org

January 27, 2023: Fatal shooting at 30 Marietta St NW

Preliminary information: On Friday, January 27, 2023, at around 8:20 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot at 30 Marietta St NW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. Atlanta Fire and Grady EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the male deceased. Homicide detectives were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. Police said after officers...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver found shot behind the wheel in Decatur car crash

DECATUR, Ga. - A driver is in critical condition after he was shot while behind the wheel in Decatur. Decatur police say at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an accident scene on Creste Drive. When they arrived, they found a driver shot inside a crashed vehicle at the...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

2 women arrested for shoplifting $1,200 in merchandise from 3 Fayetteville stores

Two alleged shoplifters at Fayette Pavilion were apprehended earlier this week with quite a haul and interest from other law enforcement agencies, according to police reports. An officer from the Fayetteville Police Department was dispatched Jan. 24 shortly after 2 p.m. in response to a reported shoplifting incident at Burlington Coat Factory. The suspects were reported by store personnel as two black females, one wearing blue jeans and the other wearing a black jacket.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
saportareport.com

DeKalb D.A. recuses herself from training center shooting case; GBI won’t

DeKalb County’s district attorney has recused herself from the case of a protester killed by police at the Atlanta public safety training center site due to involvement in its policing. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is not recusing itself, despite similar involvement. Police officers on a joint...
