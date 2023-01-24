Read full article on original website
claytoncrescent.org
Active shooting suspect in custody
A man who police allege was firing two rifles in the air near the Tricor warehouse off Battlecreek Road in Jonesboro Friday morning is in custody. According to a press release from CCPD, the call went out from the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow, “in reference to a armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. After officer arrived on scene getting ready to approach the location, they observed the suspect shooting the rifle in the air.” Clayton County Police Officers were able to set-up a perimeter.
Cops: Fight spiraled into gunfire before boy’s killing at SW Atlanta skating rink
A large crowd fighting and several people running away from gunfire is just some of the chaos that transpired near a sou...
Cops: Teen girl shot while driving man from car break-in, shooting in SE Atlanta
A female juvenile was shot and is facing charges after she drove a man from an attempted car break-in and shooting in southeast Atlanta early Friday, authorities said.
Police identify suspect accused of robbing man at SW Atlanta park in September
Police need help finding a suspect they say robbed another man at a park in southwest Atlanta last September.
fox5atlanta.com
Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run
ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
atlantapd.org
January 27, 2023: Vehicle break-in/shooting at 2778 Vineyard Dr SE
Preliminary information: On Friday, January 27, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to 2778 Vineyard Dr SE in reference to a larceny from auto call. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated he approached an unknown suspicious male attempting to break into his mother’s vehicle. The male suspect began shooting at the victim when the victim returned fire with his own firearm. The suspect then fled from the scene and entered the passenger side of a white SUV. An additional suspect, already in the driver’s seat of the vehicle sped away. During this time, shots were fired again towards the victim, causing him to return fire.
fox5atlanta.com
New videos show persons of interest in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Police are trying to identify four people who ran away from a large fight that led to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21. Atlanta police released video showing the fight and individuals fleeing from the scene located at...
atlantapd.org
January 27, 2023: Fatal shooting at 30 Marietta St NW
Preliminary information: On Friday, January 27, 2023, at around 8:20 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a person shot at 30 Marietta St NW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. Atlanta Fire and Grady EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the male deceased. Homicide detectives were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say
ATLANTA — One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. Police said after officers...
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A deputy accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
Man shot and killed in front of downtown Atlanta restaurant, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed, officials say in downtown Atlanta Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said around 8:20 a.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street. When officers arrived,...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen girl injured in Atlanta shootout after she was caught breaking into car, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a 15-year-old girl accused of trying to break into a car was shot during a confrontation in Atlanta early Friday morning. Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a apartment on the 2700 block of Vineyards Drive. Officials say the incident started...
14 year-old Ga. boy left paralyzed after robbery and shooting; family desperate for answers
JACKSON, Ga. — Pamela Sims says a van and a cell phone was taken from her 14-year-old son before he was shot and robbed while visiting a friend in Jackson, Georgia. “This is heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” Sims said. Sims says her son rode to Jackson with an...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver found shot behind the wheel in Decatur car crash
DECATUR, Ga. - A driver is in critical condition after he was shot while behind the wheel in Decatur. Decatur police say at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an accident scene on Creste Drive. When they arrived, they found a driver shot inside a crashed vehicle at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
The Citizen Online
2 women arrested for shoplifting $1,200 in merchandise from 3 Fayetteville stores
Two alleged shoplifters at Fayette Pavilion were apprehended earlier this week with quite a haul and interest from other law enforcement agencies, according to police reports. An officer from the Fayetteville Police Department was dispatched Jan. 24 shortly after 2 p.m. in response to a reported shoplifting incident at Burlington Coat Factory. The suspects were reported by store personnel as two black females, one wearing blue jeans and the other wearing a black jacket.
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
saportareport.com
DeKalb D.A. recuses herself from training center shooting case; GBI won’t
DeKalb County’s district attorney has recused herself from the case of a protester killed by police at the Atlanta public safety training center site due to involvement in its policing. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is not recusing itself, despite similar involvement. Police officers on a joint...
