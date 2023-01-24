Preliminary information: On Friday, January 27, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to 2778 Vineyard Dr SE in reference to a larceny from auto call. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated he approached an unknown suspicious male attempting to break into his mother’s vehicle. The male suspect began shooting at the victim when the victim returned fire with his own firearm. The suspect then fled from the scene and entered the passenger side of a white SUV. An additional suspect, already in the driver’s seat of the vehicle sped away. During this time, shots were fired again towards the victim, causing him to return fire.

