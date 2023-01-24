Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
French MR Tanker to be Retrofitted with Rotor Sails
Interest continues to grow in the forms of wind power-assisted propulsion as an available technology to help shipping companies and shippers meet the challenges of improving their performance as it relates to meeting the regulatory goals to reduce emissions. In the latest step, another shipping company, France’s Socatra has decided to retrofit one of its tankers with rotor technology from Norsepower.
maritime-executive.com
Ammonia-Fueled Newcastlemax Bulker with Sails Granted Design Approval
Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is pushing ahead with ambitions to deploy ultra-large bulk carriers operating on new generations of clean fuels. The company, which has been on an aggressive investment spree for LNG-fueled vessels, is looking to the next generation of vessels reporting it has received design approval from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for an ammonia-fueled bulker that supplements its propulsion with wind power.
maritime-executive.com
MPC Containers Becomes Lead Customer for Synthetic Marine Diesel
As the search continues for new alternative fuels to contribute to the decarbonization of shipping, Norway’s MPC Container Ships has entered into a future contract with Germany’s Ineratec for a new synthetic marine diesel oil for its ships. Ineratec, which is developed power-to-liquid applications for other segments of the transportation sector, is looking to build demand as it works to develop its production capacities.
maritime-executive.com
Long Beach Seeks Offshore Wind Opportunities with Pier Wind Project
The Port of Long Beach is looking to offshore wind turbine assembly and manufacturing as a new growth strategy as part of its vision for the future. The port announces its plans for a terminal dedicated to California’s emerging offshore wind business as port executives review the state of the port and declared 2023 as the “Year of Imagination” as they look toward the future now that the surge in containers has peaked.
maritime-executive.com
Improving the Speed of Cyberdefense: Seven Key Metrics
You are a bridge officer on a 12,000 TEU container vessel in the Kill Van Kull Channel, heading west towards the Bayonne Bridge with a pilot on board. It's a cloudless sunny day. As you pass Constable Hook Reach, you feel the ship veer hard to port and your speed appears to increase. Although the bridge instruments show your expected speed, location, and rudder position, the rudder is, in fact, hard over to port and your speed has increased to 12 knots. The pilot's PPU shows the vessel horribly deviating from the assigned course and speed, adding to the confusion. The ship does not respond to helm and engine orders. Within a few minutes, your bow has run aground on the south shore of the channel, while the stern continues to swing around towards the north shore. Within six minutes, your ship is sideways in the channel and traffic in both directions has come to a halt.
maritime-executive.com
Singapore Begins Review of Proposed Hanwha Acquisition of DSME
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore is commencing a review of the proposed acquisition of South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering by the Hanwha Group. While saying that they believed Hanwha’s acquisition of 49.33 percent of the stock of DSME would have little impact on competition in Singapore, the companies were required to file an application to the committee in part because Hanwha has operations in Singapore.
maritime-executive.com
Commonwealth Wind Appeals DPU Approval of Power Agreements
The developers of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Wind offshore wind farm are not giving up in their efforts to walk away from the power purchase agreements for the project to be built south of Martha’s Vineyard. The company has filed an appeal with state regulators and says it will go to court in its effort to rebid the contracts after Massachusetts rebuked the company’s earlier efforts after citing the changing economics for the project.
maritime-executive.com
FMC Reports Increase in D&D Claims as Carrier Rulemaking Proceeds
The Federal Maritime Commission is reporting that it has received a strong response to the proposed rulemaking for key parts of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 focusing on fees and the business practices of the leading carriers. The FMC is extending its process to solicit additional input while it also reported a strong increase in the complaints received in the second half of 2022.
maritime-executive.com
MSC and Maersk Agree to Terminate 2M Alliance in 2025
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk have agreed to terminate their eight-year alliance known as 2M when it comes up for renewal in 2025. The move comes as the two largest container carriers have taken divergent strategies and the three alliances in the container industry came under repeated political criticism as freight rates soared over the past few years.
maritime-executive.com
Euronav Standoff as Fredriksen Increases Shareholding to Equal Saverys
The battle lines continue to be drawn over the future of tanker company Euronav with Norwegian investor John Fredriksen and the Belgian Saverys family now each roughly controlling a quarter of the company’s outstanding shares. It means that both can now block any merger attempts while the company continues to face deadlines for a potential shareholder meeting and a request for arbitration.
maritime-executive.com
Saudi Arabia’s Trade Prospects Attract More Carriers
Almost two years after Saudi Arabia launched the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, there is a notable improvement in the country’s ports performance. The strategy was meant to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy into a logistics hub, leveraging its geographical position between three continents. Going by recent updates, the...
maritime-executive.com
DESMI Offers Free Engineering to Avoid Consequences of Older BWMS
If a ballast water management system does not comply with current regulations, this can have serious consequences for your business. Replacing it with a DESMI CompactClean solution gives you reliable and cost-effective compliance, even in the long term – and for most replacement projects, solution engineering is included in the price.
Comments / 1