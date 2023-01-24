ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette

By Joe Cunningham
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMVEz_0kPzM28600

BAYTOWN, Texas ( KPEL News ) – There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana.

That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and faculty safety, has been producing major gusts and at least one tornado so far.

According to reports, Deer Park, Texas got the worst of the storm damage. It looks like the tornado started there, went into Baytown, and then lifted. Multiple pictures and videos on social media show heavy rains and damage across the area.

“Extreme meteorologist” Reed Timmer has been tracking the storm across Texas, and posting live updates on his Facebook Page, including this 5-minute video of the damage in southeast Texas.

Tornado damage in Deer Park, Texas just southeast of Houston. Everyone is okay so far after search and rescue mode

Posted by Reed Timmer Extreme Meteorologist on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

According to KPLC in Lake Charles , the storm is making its way into Louisiana and is pummeling several areas in the southwestern part of the state.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northwestern Cameron and southwestern Calcasieu parishes until 4:45 PM. Severe storm located near Silsbee, TX is moving NE at 30 mph. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect for the area through 6:00 PM. Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest weather updates. Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will accompany this storm as it moves in to western Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until these storms have passed.

The most recent radar updates in the central Acadiana region are showing severe storm conditions moving across the region and can still create more tornadoes, according to the most recent weather advisories .

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes remain possible today across the upper Texas Coast, and extending eastward tonight across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle.

The track of storms will have it moving through Acadiana, and the strongest storms are yet to come.

A focused area of tornado potential currently exists near the Houston area near the warm front and surface low. Extreme pressure falls have been noted over the area ahead of a line of storms with 2hr falls around 8 mb. Shear remains quite strong with effective SRH over 500 m2/s2. In addition, surface/boundary-layer winds are intense which will enhance storm relative inflow. As such, a tornado and damaging wind risk may increase over the next few hours. A strong tornado is possible conditional on storm mode and access to the warm side of the warm front.

Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery Source: Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
The Weather Channel

Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage

Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
HOUSTON, TX
kjrh.com

Communities report tornado damage in Texas

Tornadoes were reported across the Houston area on Tuesday. The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County. Structures were destroyed in the storm and there were reports of toppled semis on the roads. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on the ground to...
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power

A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster

Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
BON WIER, TX
KHOU

Deer Park, Pasadena ISDs impacted by tornado, storm that devastated communities

DEER PARK, Texas — Deer Park ISD will remain closed again Friday after a tornado damaged three campuses on Tuesday. Those campuses remained without power on Thursday and many families have left the area because of damage and power outages. Meanwhile, Pasadena ISD will reopen all campuses on Friday except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate on Beamer Road.
DEER PARK, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Prolonged period below freezing next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Pleasant temperatures will be short-lived moving into the final weekend of January. Frigid air is set to spill into the region Saturday night which will bring a prolonged cold snap for parts of the panhandles. Highs on Saturday will be seasonal climbing into the middle 50s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy