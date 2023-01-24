ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Has Fans Thinking He Has Beef With Stephen A. Smith

Fans are forming theories about Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith. Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith are two people who have been involved in rumors about one another. As many already know, Rose got a divorce from First Take moderator Molly Qerim recently. Subsequently, fans began to speculate about Stephen A. and whether or not he was sleeping with Qerim on the low.
Outsider.com

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Reportedly Dating Female College Athlete

As soon as the season ended for the Cowboys, word broke that Dak Prescott had been dealing with the breakup of his girlfriend. Now, he and Natalie Buffett, his girlfriend of about two years, actually broke up last March. The New York Post broke the news, albeit months after it happened. And in a story published Thursday, the Post said that Prescott is moving on with a college swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch.
Athlon Sports

New Details Emerge From Dallas Cowboys Player's Arrest

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested earlier this month on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving.  A new report has now shone some light on the incident that led to his arrest. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the arrest affidavit for Williams claims ...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled

JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys will have to face many hard truths this offseason

Now that the Dallas Cowboys offseason is here, the team-building process starts over. A 12-5 season (again), resulting in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers (again). This time in the divisional round. Both free agency and the NFL Draft are coming up. The Cowboys will go into both...
