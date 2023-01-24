Registration for 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying has opened

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Todd Kelly
 3 days ago
Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Junior golfers between 7 and 15 can now register for qualifying for the 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt, held on the Sunday before the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters Tournament, USGA and the PGA of America made the joint announcement Tuesday. The DCP was founded by the three governing bodies of golf as a way to introduce kids to the game.

In 2024, the Drive, Chip and Putt contest will host its 10th season. It’s a free program available in all 50 states. Local qualifying begins in April 2023 at more than 340 sites nationwide and will continue throughout the summer.

There is a boys and girls division with four age groups. Scoring is centered around skill development in driving, chipping and putting. Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July and August and September and October.

The 10 regional sites leading up to 2024 are:

  • Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
  • TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
  • Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennylvania
  • Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia
  • Champions Golf Club, Houston
  • Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado
  • Desert Mountain, Scottsdale, Arizona
  • The Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, Tennessee
  • Chambers Bay, University Place, Washington
  • TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

There will be 40 girls and 40 boys qualifying from each of those sites and advancing to the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

For more information: drivechipandputt.com.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

