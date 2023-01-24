LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A driver lost control of his car on a winding road in northeast Laredo, crashing through a fence on airport property. Laredo Police received a call at around 2:30 a.m. They say a car had crashed into a chain-link fence off Jacaman Road on the north side of the Laredo International Airport. Both Laredo and airport police were on hand as the driver was pulled from the vehicle. They say the man, in his 20s, did not suffer any injuries and may have been traveling at high speed on the curve, losing control. The impact left a massive hole in the fence. The Laredo International Airport Police Chief, Francisco De Hoyos, said ”It’s about 50 feet of the fence line. We’re still conducting that part of the investigation for the damages to the property. Once we have all that information it will be provided later.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO