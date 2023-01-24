Read full article on original website
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Found with Fake Immigration Documents on a Bus on I-35
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint arrested several individuals in a commercial bus as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint by using fraudulent identification documents. On Jan. 20, while conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial passenger bus, Border Patrol agents discovered five...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Port Laredo No. 1 for US-Mexico agricultural trade, report shows
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of U.S.-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Port Laredo ranks No. 1 for U.S.-Mexico agricultural trade; RJW Logistics to open shipping hub near Dallas; major logistics facility set for Nuevo Laredo; and Japanese air conditioning manufacturer investing $300M in Mexico.
borderreport.com
Laredo Border Patrol agents rescue lost Mexicans in South Texas brush
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents found two lost migrants who had been injured and were wandering through the thick South Texas brush earlier this week, the agency said. Both were from Mexico and were found Jan. 23 in a ranch in Hebbronville, Texas, an hour’s drive...
kgns.tv
Three men arrested for allegedly breaking into Laredo business
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are caught red-handed by authorities after allegedly breaking into a Laredo business Friday morning. Laredo Police received a tip at around 9 a.m. about suspicious activity outside an eight-liner business located at Park Street. When police arrived, one of the officers saw a man...
kgns.tv
Driver crashes through Laredo International Airport fence
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A driver lost control of his car on a winding road in northeast Laredo, crashing through a fence on airport property. Laredo Police received a call at around 2:30 a.m. They say a car had crashed into a chain-link fence off Jacaman Road on the north side of the Laredo International Airport. Both Laredo and airport police were on hand as the driver was pulled from the vehicle. They say the man, in his 20s, did not suffer any injuries and may have been traveling at high speed on the curve, losing control. The impact left a massive hole in the fence. The Laredo International Airport Police Chief, Francisco De Hoyos, said ”It’s about 50 feet of the fence line. We’re still conducting that part of the investigation for the damages to the property. Once we have all that information it will be provided later.”
kgns.tv
Señor and Señora Internacional for Washington’s Birthday Celebration announced
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 12th council of LULAC announced 2023′s Señor and Señora Internacional for Washington’s Birthday Celebration. The honor goes to Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma and Dr. Maria Elena Giner with the International Boundary and Water Commission. Jose Gamez, president...
kgns.tv
Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student is in custody following a lockdown at Nixon High School. According to the Laredo Police Department, a lockdown and search was conducted by LISD for precautionary measures regarding a possible threat at the campus. LISD contacted the Laredo Police Department for assistance which led...
kgns.tv
Student arrested after allegedly making threat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A student is arrested following an alleged threat made to a high school campus. The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 9:25 a.m. which is when campus officials placed Nixon High School on a lockdown as a precautionary measure. While LISD was investigating the threat...
kgns.tv
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since a man was shot and killed outside a Laredo nightclub. Now police are turning to the public for help in catching the person they believe is responsible for the crime. In December 2022, 32-year-old Daniel Arroyo was found dead outside...
kgns.tv
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is looking for a second person connected to a theft case. The department is actively looking for 28-year-old Crystal Lizette Regalado. She’s been identified as the second suspect in the theft of two Apple Watches from the Best Buy store on San Dario Avenue.
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council approves plans for new detox center
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is one step closer to making a new detox center possible. On Tuesday, January 24, city council approved the creation of a new department that will provide services for those battling drug addiction. City officials say the new department will be overseen by the city and Webb County.
kgns.tv
Judge rules Election Night results in District 2 race are official
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Visiting Judge Susan Reed has made a decision in the trial for the city council District 2 race. Judge Reed has determined that voting results will go down in the book as official, stating that the results on Election night will stand. It’s a major win...
kgns.tv
Property tax deadline approaching in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reminding the public that the deadline to pay property taxes is near. According to Dora Maldonado, the City of Laredo Tax Director people have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to pay their property tax. If people miss that date, they will have...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
kgns.tv
Bulldogs win at the Buzzer, Mustangs Avenge District Loss
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Alexander comes up with a late run to finish off LBJ at the buzzer, while Nixon tops La Joya Palmview to remain at the top of the district 30-5A standings. For more headlines. click here.
