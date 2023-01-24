ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slices

LOS ANGELES - To promote the return of its famous "Big New Yorker" style slices, Pizza Hit had the absurd (yet awesome) idea to make the largest pizza ever. The Big New Yorker is an extra-large, extra-cheesy pizza that's about 30% bigger than the large-sized pizza currently sold at the chain. A fan favorite in the 90s, Pizza Hut decided to celebrate the return of the famous pizza in a big way.
Where to Buy Heart-Shaped Pizzas This Valentine’s Day

On the list of laid-back and slyly romantic ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the heart-shaped pizza ranks high. Less pricey and stressful than a fancy dinner out or elaborate meal in, it’s a high-impact, low-investment, cheesy-but-not-cheesy way to let someone know they have your heart. The convenience of...
