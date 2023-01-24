Read full article on original website
Chicago agents seized thousands of pounds of narcotics, millions in counterfeit merchandise
Chicago CBP also intercepted 281 shipments of counterfeit merchandise such as handbags, watches and jewelry. If the merchandise had been legitimate, it would have been valued at a total of $23 million, the agency said.
cwbchicago.com
Man mistakenly took a gun to O’Hare, stashed it on an I-beam before entering security checkpoint, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors said Tuesday that a Texas man absentmindedly took a gun to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on January 11 and put it on an I-beam before going through security, intending to retrieve it when he returned from his trip. Officials said that the gun was...
cwbchicago.com
Fleeing burglar gave Chicago cops a fake ID bearing the name of a man with an active arrest warrant, prosecutors say
Chicago — Never give a cop a fake ID. And if you do, make sure the person who’s on the ID doesn’t have an outstanding warrant. Those are just two of the many lessons to be learned from James Ferguson’s experience with Chicago police in Uptown this week.
TODAY.com
Mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky and it’s led to a lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
cwbchicago.com
FBI on the hunt after ‘pretty big’ bank robbery on the North Side
Chicago — The FBI is trying to track down two men who robbed a North Side bank at gunpoint on Monday afternoon. A Chicago police supervisor who responded to the scene said the bank’s initial estimate of the loss was “pretty big” — $112,000. Two...
thecentersquare.com
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis.
Illinois Thieves Walk Into Bar, Steal ATM, And No One Stops Them
This is not part of a joke, thieves really did walk into a bar and came out with an ATM machine, but surprisingly no one seemed to care. An incident like this one would have never happened back in the day. Now, people are too distracted and just don't pay attention. They really couldn't be bothered except by whatever social media they have their brain focused on. I guess people are spoiled by security technology to keep an eye on everything for them.
Coyotes pose greater threat to pets this time of year, officials warn
With coyote mating season underway, Cook County government is urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect cats and dogs that could fall prey to the animals.
wbiw.com
Police arrest employee for stealing copper from Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
LAPORTE CO. – In early December, the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post was requested to investigate a theft that had allegedly occurred at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD). The NICTD Police Department had requested assistance in investigating a theft of wire that they believed...
Hundreds pack DuPage County Board meeting to criticize, laud sheriff over assault weapons ban
The meeting comes after the sheriff said he won't enforce the ban on assault weapons.
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
1 dead, 8 taken to hospitals in Chicago high-rise fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and eight others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames that leaped up 10 floors as snow fell. Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said...
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
cwbchicago.com
Police looking for man who attacked pedestrian with a hammer in the Loop
Chicago police have just released a video of a man who is wanted for allegedly attacking people with a hammer in the Loop last month. CWB Chicago first told you about the attacks after they happened on December 8. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around...
fox32chicago.com
Shorewood man gets prison time for selling fentanyl that killed 25-year-old
WILL COUNTY - A Shorewood man has been sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old who died from an overdose in 2017. On Monday, Saul Nunez pleaded guilty to drug induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance. He received 10 years in prison for his crimes. On...
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Shots fired at police, driver on NW Side overnight
CHICAGO - There were two reports of shots fired, one involving police, on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night. Police say a black Audi with three individuals inside was seen in the 3500 block of West Foster Avenue around 10 p.m. shooting at another car. A 27-year-old man was driving eastbound...
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
Portillo's drive-thru robbery suspect held on $100,000 bond: officials
A Chicago man who allegedly robbed a Portillo’s drive-thru in Naperville last summer has been captured in Denver and will be held on $100,000 bond, authorities announced Tuesday.
