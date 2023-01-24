(GasBuddy) For the fourth week in a row, the nation’s average gas price has climbed, rising 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon Sunday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 30.2 cents from a month ago and 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO