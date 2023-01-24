Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand falls faster than inventories in December
Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers’ Index – Inventory Levels, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: LMI.INVL, OTVI.USA. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) inventory level component increased from 55 to 57 from November to December, indicating inventory growth accelerated for the first time since the summer as trucking demand as measured by the Outbound Tender Volume Index fell. This divergent signal is an early sign that demand for goods is eroding faster than companies are expecting.
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
WANE-TV
Here’s why gas prices continue to rise
(GasBuddy) For the fourth week in a row, the nation’s average gas price has climbed, rising 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon Sunday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 30.2 cents from a month ago and 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
The reasons behind those rising gasoline prices
Energy prices, particularly the price of oil soared globally last year. To get gasoline prices under control, President Biden opened the spigot on our national oil reserves. Prices declined, but are beginning to rise again. Gas prices are up across North Carolina at $3.28 (as of last Friday), rising as...
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
iheart.com
Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s annual fuel price forecast estimates the per-gallon price for gasoline will drop by nearly 50 cents next year. The national average is projected to be $3.49, according to the 2023 Fuel Outlook released Wednesday. To put that figure in perspective with South Carolina, as...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
U.S. natural gas prices fell below $3 per million British thermal units this week for the first time in two years amid continuing warm weather that started a commodity selloff. Prices first dipped below $3 per MMBtu on Wednesday and were still there as of today, trading at a little...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Again
The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States stayed the same this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count stayed at 771 this week—161 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022, and 304 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.
energyintel.com
Brent Resists $90 Breakthrough Despite Buoyant Diesel
Inflation pressure is subduing and risk appetite is on the rise, and yet Brent is still struggling to break through $90 per barrel. The company is drilling ahead on its first exploration probe of the year, with two more planned and a host of development wells in the queue.
investing.com
Natural gas hits 20-month low in $2 territory despite evolving cold
Investing.com -- Relief isn’t on the horizon yet for bulls in natural gas, with the heating fuel trading in $2 territory on Wednesday after hitting 20-month lows despite evolving forecasts for cold in a winter dominated by unseasonable warmth. The front-month March gas contract on NYMEX’s Henry Hub settled...
Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?
HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
OilPrice.com
Momentum Grows For Oil, But Recession Fears Cap Gains
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled about 2% higher on Thursday on positive U.S. economic data and optimism that global demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy. The move pushed futures prices higher for the week and in a position to add to the current rally. Renewed buying by the major hedge funds is also a bullish sign.
kalkinemedia.com
Jet fuel prices up as demand jumps, refinery outages limit supply
(Reuters) - Jet fuel prices have risen to levels never recorded in January as demand from China's lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. refinery outages, with the surge likely to continue, analysts and refining executives say. Chinese flight activity has more than tripled since early December to more than...
investing.com
Could Gold and Silver Go Parabolic in 2023?
I started this year saying that to date, gold has been sold on strength and bought on weakness. And that the day strength is bought is the day we begin a much bigger rally. China steps up gold imports in 2022: Swiss gold imports at 4-year highs, Russia gold imports rise.
CNBC
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
Gold fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold dipped 0.9% to $1,929.43 per ounce after having slipped as much as $1,919.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
