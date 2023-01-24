Read full article on original website
Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Estate Items Sent to Auction, Proceeds to Benefit Black Churches
The former judge and fashion icon on the hit CW television show America’s Next Top Model will have items featured in a world-leading auction. Design and art pieces from the estate of the former creative director of Vogue, André Leon Talley, who died at age 73 in 2021, have been added to the auction catalog at Christie’s, the renowned auction house.
Collection
Julie de Libran held a presentation today in her Paris flat, starring her many chic friends, who she cast as the collection’s muses. Mathilde Favier, Alexia Niedzielski, and Tina Leung, just to name a few, swirled around de Libran’s smartly furnished space swathed in her feminine couture numbers, looking as if they had just grabbed the dresses from their own closets—et voilà, they were ready for a décontracté lunch chez Julie.
The world's richest person just made his daughter the CEO of Dior
Bernard Arnault, worth $178 billion, runs luxury conglomerate LVMH. Delphine Arnault and his other four children work for the company or its brands.
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Hypebae
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere this year
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
AOL Corp
These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors
It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
Sacai Reveals New Nike Magmascape Sneakers Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week Men’s: Release Date & More Details
Sacai’s latest collection by Chitose Abe included a new shoe surprise: the label’s collaborative take on Nike’s Air Footscape Woven sneakers. Revealed on Sunday in the brand’s spring 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the Paris runway featured several pairs of the style — titled the Magmascape. Though the original Footscape silhouette includes a woven stitched uppers across a thick ridged sole, Abe’s Magmascape brings it a utilitarian twist. The styles presented on the runway incorporated the Footscape Woven’s signature stitching with Abe’s own double-stitching, placed in an asymmetric panel atop quilted, faintly puffy two-toned nylon uppers. Giving the style...
Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints
Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one. A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Wolf Cut TrendPrada Extends Miami at Art Basel More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a...
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws in a Corset Gown at the Jean Paul Gaultier Show
Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting color-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the showstopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection
PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns. Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “The collection represents a...
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Louis Vuitton Vintage Bags
Buying vintage is the obvious sustainable and affordable solution to getting your hands on an iconic Louis Vuitton bag. But with so many bogus bags on the market, which websites can you trust?. Founded in Paris in 1854, Louis Vuitton has become a staple for the style-conscious. Renowned for its...
