ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

WDFW seeking public comment on Columbia River smelt plan

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is currently taking public comment on an environmental analysis of an updated plan to manage smelt in the Columbia River basin. "The updated plan is meant to help us continue to put conservation first while still offering flexibility for strategic...
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
lakechelannow.com

An Update from Representative Keith Goehner

2023 Session, a new 12th District and upcoming Virtual Town Hall. Dear Friends and Neighbors: After two years of virtual legislative sessions, legislators returned to Olympia on Monday, Jan. 9 for opening ceremonies. It was great to see the galleries filled with family, friends and staff. Allowing the public to visit in person with state lawmakers and testify in committee is important to our legislative process. It improves transparency and provides accountability.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why

If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

Which Part of Washington is the Most Beautiful?

One of the things people love about living in Washington is its natural beauty. Sure, the average American who isn't familiar with Washington could tell you that we have lots of trees, and the ocean, and perhaps they'd mention the mountains. These would all be correct assessments, but there is so much more to Washington than just the picture-perfect highlights.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA

I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

OR, WA, and BC Must Invest Beyond Gas

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Moore, Director, Climate and Energy Program, Sightline Institute, emily@sightline.org. SEATTLE, WA – As public concern grows over the health dangers of gas appliances in homes and the impacts of climate-warming fuels on their economies, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia should look to a future energy system that is gas-free. To get there, leaders in the region should stop subsidizing the buildout of new gas pipe infrastructure and explore alternative energy systems like “GeoNetworks,” neighborhood-wide ground source heat pumps. That’s according to new analyses from the think tank Sightline Institute.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

Watch Video Of The 3 Deepest Lakes in Washington State

I’ve always had a deep fear of the water. Not like baths, pools, or bottles of the stuff, but more like lakes or oceans. I’ll go out on a boat, but I’m usually the one driving the boat (so I have the wheel or motor to hang on to), or I’m right in the middle of the boat. If I’m going over, I’ll probably take everyone with me. I’m sure my fear came from movies like Jaws, Piranha, The Abyss, and Finding Nemo. You know, the real scary ones. Like with most fears, you only get over them when you face them, so in my effort to man up when I’m on my dinging, here are the 3 deepest lakes in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington

OLYMPIA, WASH. - There's a new push to ban semi-automatic weapons in Washington, and some are hoping it passes through this year's legislative session. Some argue this is what Washington desperately needs, following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of rights. This is the seventh...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle

Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy