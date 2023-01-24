I’ve always had a deep fear of the water. Not like baths, pools, or bottles of the stuff, but more like lakes or oceans. I’ll go out on a boat, but I’m usually the one driving the boat (so I have the wheel or motor to hang on to), or I’m right in the middle of the boat. If I’m going over, I’ll probably take everyone with me. I’m sure my fear came from movies like Jaws, Piranha, The Abyss, and Finding Nemo. You know, the real scary ones. Like with most fears, you only get over them when you face them, so in my effort to man up when I’m on my dinging, here are the 3 deepest lakes in Washington.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO