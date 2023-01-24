Read full article on original website
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Gun rights groups speak out as Washington state Dems eye ban on semi-automatic rifles
Gun rights groups are speaking out against a bill being pushed by Washington state Democrats that would ban the manufacturing, sale and possession of so-called "assault weapons."
nbcrightnow.com
WDFW seeking public comment on Columbia River smelt plan
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is currently taking public comment on an environmental analysis of an updated plan to manage smelt in the Columbia River basin. "The updated plan is meant to help us continue to put conservation first while still offering flexibility for strategic...
Research shows cougars on the Olympic Peninsula are isolated from other groups in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — A study recently published by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is shedding light on how cougars move throughout the state and how cougars on the Olympic Peninsula may be more cut off from other populations, which could spell trouble for the big cats long-term.
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
lakechelannow.com
An Update from Representative Keith Goehner
2023 Session, a new 12th District and upcoming Virtual Town Hall. Dear Friends and Neighbors: After two years of virtual legislative sessions, legislators returned to Olympia on Monday, Jan. 9 for opening ceremonies. It was great to see the galleries filled with family, friends and staff. Allowing the public to visit in person with state lawmakers and testify in committee is important to our legislative process. It improves transparency and provides accountability.
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state’s tax code
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code comes before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without...
Tri-City Herald
New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why
If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
Which Part of Washington is the Most Beautiful?
One of the things people love about living in Washington is its natural beauty. Sure, the average American who isn't familiar with Washington could tell you that we have lots of trees, and the ocean, and perhaps they'd mention the mountains. These would all be correct assessments, but there is so much more to Washington than just the picture-perfect highlights.
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA
I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
The Daily Score
OR, WA, and BC Must Invest Beyond Gas
MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Moore, Director, Climate and Energy Program, Sightline Institute, emily@sightline.org. SEATTLE, WA – As public concern grows over the health dangers of gas appliances in homes and the impacts of climate-warming fuels on their economies, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia should look to a future energy system that is gas-free. To get there, leaders in the region should stop subsidizing the buildout of new gas pipe infrastructure and explore alternative energy systems like “GeoNetworks,” neighborhood-wide ground source heat pumps. That’s according to new analyses from the think tank Sightline Institute.
Watch Video Of The 3 Deepest Lakes in Washington State
I’ve always had a deep fear of the water. Not like baths, pools, or bottles of the stuff, but more like lakes or oceans. I’ll go out on a boat, but I’m usually the one driving the boat (so I have the wheel or motor to hang on to), or I’m right in the middle of the boat. If I’m going over, I’ll probably take everyone with me. I’m sure my fear came from movies like Jaws, Piranha, The Abyss, and Finding Nemo. You know, the real scary ones. Like with most fears, you only get over them when you face them, so in my effort to man up when I’m on my dinging, here are the 3 deepest lakes in Washington.
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
q13fox.com
Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington
OLYMPIA, WASH. - There's a new push to ban semi-automatic weapons in Washington, and some are hoping it passes through this year's legislative session. Some argue this is what Washington desperately needs, following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of rights. This is the seventh...
Tri-City Herald
Still finding stink bugs this winter? An insect ecologist tells us why they’re in Washington
The brown marmorated stink bug is one pest that Washington residents can’t seem to shake from their homes this winter. As of December, the pest has been detected inhabiting forests, people’s homes and devouring crops across 30 counties statewide, according to Washington State University. Some people might be...
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
inlander.com
Idaho Freedom Foundation president Hoffman's heart is in Idaho — but his house is in Spokane County
You can debate whether the first words out of Wayne Hoffman's Aug. 24, 2022, livestream were a screw-up or an outright lie. But you can't debate that what he said was false. "Hey, welcome everybody to another Hoff Time Report," Hoffman said. "I'm live, in, uh, North Idaho..." He's the...
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
