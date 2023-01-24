SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old woman hit by a Seattle police patrol vehicle Monday night in the South Lake Union neighborhood has died, police said. The Seattle Police Department said Tuesday that the woman had died. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Jaahnavi Kandula and determined the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries. The Seattle Times reported.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO