Watch Bktherula’s “TAN” video
Bktherula is back with her first new solo song since gracing The FADER's GEN F profile series. "TAN" rides a beat equal part cyberpunk and SpaceGhostPurrp, with BK matching the distorted menace in her boisterous lyrics that stress her authority over everyone else in the room. The music video acts like Bktherula's own episode of Cribs, if she lived on a boat docked somewhere deep in a remote waterfront suburb. Watch above. BKtherula's new tap LVL 5, PT. 1 drops February 27 via Warner.
Song You Need: Lucinda Chua’s “Echo” is a dreamy statement of resilience
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Lucinda Chua‘s music can have the texture of a whisper, but you’d never mistake it for timid. The London-based artist emerged in 2019 with the first Antidote EP and introduced the world to her entrancing songwriting, deeply personal dispatches wrapped in the plush embrace of downtempo and trip-hop acts like Zero 7. Chua actively fights against listener complacency, though, repeating lyrical phrases like mantras that illuminate the distinct burdens of another’s soul.
Gorillaz tap into a dreamlike state of mind on “Silent Running”
Gorillaz have a pretty funny reputation on social media for their galaxy-brained collaborations but on new song "Silent Running" Damon Albarn and co. are keeping things in the family. The song, which will feature on upcoming album Cracker Island, features Adeleye Omotayo on vocals. Omotayo is a member of The Humanz Choir, who provide vocals on stage during Gorillaz live shows. The song was co-written and produced by Greg Kurstin. A video for the song is coming soon but a visualizer can be found below.
Song You Need: Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers are looking for a win on “Dawns”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Zach Bryan is a country-folk singer who releases music at a rate that would put some rappers to reconsider their work ethic. Last year his major label debut American Heartbreak crashed the Top 20 of the Billboard album chart despite, or perhaps in part down to, its epic 34-song tracklist and 2hr-plus running time. If that didn't leave you full, he followed it up with another EP in the summer and a live album (the excellently-titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster). Listening to the crowds roar his hearty anthems back at him during that Red Rocks concert it is clear he has managed to turn a fairly new form of sharing music, streaming, into a far older one, touring until you don't remember the last time you slept in your own bed.
At Drake’s Apollo Theater show, nothing was the same
At the start of the second night of Drake’s two-night stint at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater for SiriusXM, he sits on a bed in what’s supposed to be a replica of his mom’s basement, surrounded by a single nightstand, a boombox, and a space heater. Sporting a cozy cardigan reminiscent of something he’d worn a decade ago, he starts his set with “Over My Dead Body” from Take Care, still his most cherished album. The first couple of chords set off a chain of screams before Chantal Kreviazuk’s vocals are piped in: “How I’m feeling, it doesn’t matter. ‘Cause you know I’m okay. Instead, I ask myself, ‘Why do you worry?’”
Fever Ray shares new song “Kandy”
This March Fever Ray will return with new album Radical Romantics, their first project since 2017. So far Karin Dreijer has shared the singles "What They Call Us" and "Carbon Dioxide." The upcoming album is not just the first Fever Ray project in a minute but also the first time Dreijer has worked with their brother, Olof, since their time together as The Knife.
Skrillex shares “Real Spring” featuring Bladee
Last year I saw both Skrillex and Bladee at Porter Robinson‘s Second Sky Festival. I have to wonder if that wasn’t the site where the dubstep producer and DJ enlisted the Swedish rapper for “Real Spring,” the latest in Skrillex’s line of singles, out today. Like the other new songs we’ve heard this year, “Real Spring” does a good job of getting into the pocket of the type of music its featured artist is comfortable with — glittering, fantasy-land trap music a la Mechatok and Whitearmor — while adding some trademark Skrillex whomps and shakes. I know that a lot of people went gaga for “Jungle“ with Flowdan and Fred again.., but this track is easily more assured and less of a nostalgia trip. Listen to “Real Spring” below in the song’s music video.
Chlöe seeks divine inspiration on “Pray It Away”
Chlöe has announced details of her debut album, In Pieces, and shared new single "Pray It Away." The album, released via Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records, is due in March. "Pray It Away" is a bittersweet moment in which Chlöe, reeling from heartbreak, turns to God for answers. "I'ma just pray it away before I give him what he deserves first," she sings over a soulful beat lit up with gospel backing vocals. It comes with a new video that shot in a Los Angeles church. Check that out below.
Song You Need: Avalon Emerson’s world expands with “Sandrail Silhouette”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In 2020, Avalon Emerson released her DJ-Kicks mix, an installment of the long-running series that soon became a fan favorite. It was a significant career moment for Emerson, who moved from San Francisco to Berlin in 2014 and became a regular at Berghain, as well as a tent-filling staple of festivals across Europe and North America. It was all the more striking, then, that she chose that mix album as a platform to debut a cover of The Magnetic Fields’ "Long-Forgotten Fairytale." Though her vocals were smothered with effects, the message was clear; Emerson was eyeing a spot beyond her decks.
d4vd is heartbreak-pop's unlikely gamer prince
He’s only been making music for a few months, but the Texan teenager is ubiquitous on TikTok and signed to a major label. Now he just needs to get his heart broken. d4vd pokes his head into the swank 60’s-era studio at Manhattan’s Jungle City Studios, where expectant audio engineers make themselves available behind chocolatey vintage boards and state-of-the-art acoustic technology. He heads into the lounge instead and opens his phone, pulling up BandLab, the GarageBand-like app on which he has recorded, engineered, and mastered everything he’s ever released. His bubbled leather bomber and chunky black platforms squeak against the sticky couch. “I’m at a studio, it’s crazy,” he says. “And I’m still doing my shit on BandLab.”
Guvna B heeds advice from Michaela Coel on the pained “Bridgeland Road”
Guvna B is a creative whose work has led him through music, writing, fashion, podcasting, and even a stint in sports broadcasting. Though his lanes of work have been varied, musically the London-born artist has focused mainly on gospel - winning multiple MOBO Awards for his work in that lane. On new album The Village is On Fire, however, Guvna B is changing things up and dipping his toe into a range of different sounds and styles. Long time friend Ghetts brings the energy of grime to "U Get Me?" while the omnipresent sound of afrobeats in his home city is reflected on "Amplify."
EST Gee shares new singles “Blow Up” and “If I Stop Now”
It's hard to view “Blow Up” and “If I Stop Now,” the new songs from Kentucky rapper EST Gee, as anything other than an attempt to reassert his dominance as one of the strongest and most versatile street rappers working today. Fortunately, his effort is pretty convincing.
Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige among first wave of 2023 Grammys performers
The Recording Academy has announced the 65th Annual Grammy Awards’ first wave of performers. Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, and Steve Lacy feature in the ceremony’s the star-studded lineup, as do Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, and Luke Combs. The 2023 Grammys will take place on...
Taylor Swift shares “Lavender Haze” video
Taylor Swift has shared her video for Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” The video stars transgender actor Laith Ashley de la Cruz as Swift's love interest. The pop star fills their bedroom with the purple smoke which, in turn, opens up a series of trippy scenarios, from fish in a TV set to a floating cloud that transports her through the sky. Check it out below.
