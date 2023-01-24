Read full article on original website
State Fair Community College has named the following students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours.
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow contributes to Randolph County injury crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
K-9 Ammo's beat, along with his handler, is based primarily at the Johnson County Missouri Detention Center. So what is Ammo's role at the detention center? Keep reading to find out. K-9 Ammo has been with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office since March 2021. He's a Belgian Malinois and serves...
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Due to a Winter Weather Advisory being issued by the National Weather Service predicting 1-3 inches of snowfall with locally higher amounts possible for the Sedalia area, residents are reminded that when more than two inches of snow/sleet/ice is expected within a 24-hour period, the City declares a snow emergency and the Emergency Snow Routes are put into effect.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Hyundai Tucson, driven by 20-year-old Matthew J. Mahalovich of Sedalia, was on Route Y, east of Van Natta Road around 7:30 a.m., when the vehicle began sliding on the slush-covered roadway. The Hyundai crossed the center line, and traveled off the north side. The vehicle then struck the ditch, overturned and came to rest facing northeast.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
A Smithton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2018 GMC Sierra truck, driven by 29-year-old Ashely M. Edwards of Smithton, was on Missouri 135, south of Route HH (west of Clifton City) around 7:45 a.m., when the truck traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch.
The Columbia Fire Department added a new member to its team. Tony is an accelerant detection canine, or an arson dog. Tony was teamed with Battalion Chief Jim Pasley. Pasley and Tony trained for four weeks in Concord, New Hampshire. Pasley has been a certified arson K-9 handler since 2017...
A Columbia construction company is currently doing grading work at the future site of the multi-billion dollar Panasonic Energy EV battery plant in Kansas. The $4-billion factory will be located in De Soto, Kansas, near Lenexa. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has been awarded a major contract for site preparation.
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday evening, Officers responded to the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard, for a warrant check. Officers made contact with the subject and checked his information with Dispatch. It was confirmed he had an active felony warrant from Pettis County for Harassment in the 1st Degree. Jerry J. Cook, 39, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked pending a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Courtney L. Rodriguez of Sedalia, was on Route Y at Morton Road (southeast of WAFB) around 1:30 a.m., when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
