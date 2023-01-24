Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Introducing: The Rochester Woman That Will Never Stop Spreading Happiness
The winter can be quite tough for many but becomes such a depressing time for some… But not this lady! 89-year-old Phyllis Lokker not only creates happiness in each day for herself but her fellow friends and residents at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. I know for me,...
KAAL-TV
Rochester fire respond to New Horizon Academy
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to New Horizon Academy on Kutzky Court NW Thursday morning, after a malfunctioning electrical outlet required students to be evacuated from a classroom. The outlet began smoking around 10 a.m., but there was no fire or injury, according to the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
dodgecountyindependent.com
Bohlman hangs up gravedigging gig after 58 years
Not many people can say they have been digging their way with shovel in hand toward retirement for almost 60 continuous years. Unless you’re Lyle Bohlman of Owatonna. Bohlman has been pitching dirt and digging graves for the past 58 ½ years at area cemeteries throughout Dodge and Steele counties. At 89 years old, Bohlman has decided to hang up the shovel and pass on the reigns to his grandson, Brandon Bohlman, also of Owatonna.
Rochester Area Utility Customers Told To Brace for Rate Hike
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- Members of a Rochester-area utility cooperative are being told to brace for higher bills. Rising fuel costs and inflation are being blamed for the rate hike and increased costs for customers to power and heat their southeast Minnesota homes. Dairyland Power, which sells electricity to 24 cooperatives and 15 municipal utility providers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois is budgeted to increase their rates by 7% this year.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
Adult Book Bingo Begins at Owatonna Public Library
The Owatonna Public Library is kicking off their annual Winter Book Bingo for adults. Pick up your bingo card at the adult services check-out desk or print out a copy from the library’s website here. Read five books between February 1st and March 31st to qualify. Any five books...
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help
Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
KIMT
Rochester man to stand trial for summer assaults
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of assaulting a police officer is pleading not guilty. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 30 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial on April 17 for fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree assault. Court documents state that Rochester police were called to the Salvation Army on July...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
KIMT
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Crews battle large fire near Vermillion
VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.This is a developing story, check back for more information.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
Driver Injured Following Rollover Crash on I-90 Near Rochester
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Arkansas man was hospitalized following a rollover crash along I-90 in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. State Troopers responded to the wreck at 8:45 p.m. The crash occurred about a mile southwest of the High Forest Interchange. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Jamario Love, was...
KIMT
4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Multiple pets died during a house fire Monday night in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 6 p.m. at 203 Giles Place and the occupants of the home were able to escape. Two dogs and two cats died as a result of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.
Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0