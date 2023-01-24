Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Juneau Police Department responds to domestic violence assault
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Jan. 29th, at about 12:02 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a 911 call from a 46-year-old female, stating she needed help at her residence in the 9000 block of Rosedale Street. The female told police that she had been in an argument with...
kinyradio.com
Juneau man arrested and charged for possession of pills believed to be fentanyl
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Jan. 19, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs (SEACAD) task force, located a suspicious parcel being shipped to Juneau in the mail. A search warrant was obtained for the package and inside were 86 grams of methamphetamine and 1,000 pills, believed to contain fentanyl. The pills were round, blue, and imprinted with the markings M/30.
ktoo.org
There’s another USPS stamp coming out featuring Lingít formline art
Juneau artist Crystal Worl says the Postal Service’s art director was most drawn to her salmon designs — and she was fine with that. “I’m always down to do a salmon,” she said. “I’m from the Lukaax̱.ádi clan, the salmon Sockeye clan and I never get bored of drawing it in a different way.”
kinyradio.com
Sixth annual Juneau's Got Talent event takes place February 4
Left: Luke Weld Center: 2020 Winner Salissa Thole Right: Lisa Ray (Photo courtesy of Juneau Dance Theatre) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sixteen acts will display their talent and compete for cash prizes on Saturday, February 4, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center (JAHC) beginning at 7:00 pm. The sixth...
kinyradio.com
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
ktoo.org
Fluctuating winter weather in Juneau set the stage for an avalanche at Eaglecrest
The upper-mountain at Eaglecrest ski area in Juneau was closed on Friday following a large avalanche Thursday morning. No one was hurt, but the area above the Hooter lift will remain closed as the ski patrol works to address potential hazards. The slide dropped about 6 to 7 feet of...
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: The State Office Building and micro nuclear reactors
When I’m walking to the Capitol, I take a shortcut through the State Office Building, a large stained concrete monstrosity that’s dug into the side of the hill containing a large chunk of Juneau’s downtown. You take the elevator eight floors up, walk down a hallway, and eventually, you’re at the street. From there, it’s a short jaunt to the Capitol, wherein lies my business – committee meetings, candidate profiles, free coffee.
ktoo.org
Gov. Dunleavy announces PFD education raffle winners
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the winners of the fourth annual education raffle on Wednesday from Harborview Elementary School in Juneau. Alaskans enter the raffle by donating part of their permanent fund dividend. Half of the donated money goes directly to schools in the form of grants. A quarter goes into an education endowment fund.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
