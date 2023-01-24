Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Both ends of an unusual road trip were a bust for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team. Maryland put its stamp on things Wednesday night with a big push early in the second half that the Badgers couldn't match in a 73-55 Terrapins victory at Xfinity Center.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin transfer K Nathanial Vakos shares video of long practice field goal
The Wisconsin Badgers had several different additions to their offense and defense via the transfer portal, but made a key move for special teams: landing Ohio Bobcats kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, a freshman All-American in 2022, made 22/27 field goals for Ohio this past season, including a 56 and a...
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: What’s the level of concern?
The Wisconsin Badgers are struggling. After losing five of their last six games, Badgers fans are left wondering whether this team will even qualify for the NCAA Tournament in March. And there is good reason to think they won’t. A few reasons include the obvious lack of scoring production, minimal...
Maryland train engineer charged in death of football star Lamar Patterson
A Maryland train operator has been charged in connection with a horrific crash that killed a star high school football player last year. Tavon Smith was charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence and reckless endangerment in the death of Lamar Patterson, 17, on Feb. 2, 2022, news station WJZ reported. Charging documents obtained by the station alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the locomotive “in a grossly negligent manner.” Patterson was driving to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, heading west on Maple Road in Linthicum, when his car was struck by an MTA Light Rail train traveling east, killing him. Investigators initially...
Look: Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Speech
The Wisconsin Badgers are excited to begin their new era of football under head coach Luke Fickell. On Thursday, the program posted a video of Fickell giving an impassioned speech to his new team as they gear up for the 2023 season. The former Cincinnati leader emphasized the importance of "effort ...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
southbmore.com
Orioles Players to Guest Bartend at Checkerspot Brewery Next Saturday
As part of the Baltimore Orioles’ ‘Birdland Caravan,’ some Orioles players will be guest bartending at Checkerspot Brewing Company on Saturday, February 4th. Well welcome to the Orioles Happy Hour at Checkerspot!. Saturday, February 4th from 4-6pm your very own Orioles players will pour YOU a Checkerspot...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
nbc15.com
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families. Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg...
21 injured in massive crash on Janesville freeway involving fiery semi, 30 cars
Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive crash along I-39/90 near Janesville Friday morning, according to authorities.
bethesdamagazine.com
Germantown, Gaithersburg, Rockville and Wheaton among county’s most dangerous roads
The most dangerous roads in Montgomery County are located in densely populated areas ranging from Germantown and Damascus down to Silver Spring — and 3% of road miles account for 41% of all serious and fatal crashes in the county, data from the county and state show. Wade Holland,...
Massive Crash Involving 20-50 Vehicles Closes Wisconsin Freeway
The stretch of freeway is expected to be closed for quite a while.
nbc15.com
Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
I-90 crash: 27 injured after collision involving as many as 50 vehicles on I-39/90 near Beloit
I-39/90 in between Janesville and Beloit was shut down for hours after a crash that involved up to 50 vehicles.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elderly woman accidently drives car through Papa Murphy’s in Hartford
HARTFORD — An elderly woman crashed her car through the front of the Papa Murphy’s in Hartford on Tuesday around noon when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake. At around 12 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly woman accidentally drove her silver sedan through the front of the Papa Murphy’s at 1595 E Sumner St., Suite 102, Hartford.
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 waupun police officer rescued after falling through thin ice on pond
A Waupun police officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution after falling through thin ice at the Harris Mill Park pond. The incident happened Wednesday evening when the officer on patrol noticed two kids dragging a picnic table out onto the ice. Police Chief Scott Louden says as the officer was attempting to get the table off the pond he fell through the ice. A second officer on the scene used a rope to help pull the officer to safety. Louden says it was a scary situation and he’s thankful a second officer was on the scene. Louden says ice on the pond is not safe and people should stay off the ice.
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
