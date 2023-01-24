Read full article on original website
6-year-old shot in the hand at DeKalb apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is injured after being shot in the finger at a DeKalb apartment complex. On Wednesday night, police said they were called out to the Forest at Columbia Apartments about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative duty Thursday after he was accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
GRAPHIC: Cell phone video shows inmate being stabbed by a group of others inside Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Graphic video captures a gruesome jail house attack on a detainee in the Clayton County Jail. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. at the jail where she spoke with the victim’s mother who said the jail should have prevented this from happening.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
KSU student says 2 men hurling racial slurs broke his nose, ripped out dreadlocks during attack
KENNESAW — A college student said two men viciously attacked him, calling him racist names, breaking his nose and ripping out his dreadlocks at an off-campus apartment complex. He’s now urging police to find his attackers and lock them up. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Second victim dies after 2 men were found shot in head in Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The second victim in a Coweta County double shooting last week has died. On Jan. 16, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found two men who had been shot in the head.
Man charged in fatal shooting at SE Atlanta hair salon
A man was arrested in a fatal shooting at a southeast Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening, police said....
thesource.com
The YSL Case: Young Thug Co-Defendant Injured In Scuffle With Fulton Co. Deputy
According to a report from Atlanta CBS affiliate WSB-TV, YSL co-defendant Lil Rod aka Rodalius Ryan’s lawyer, Angela D’Williams, alleges that Ryan was injured following an assault by a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy. Speaking to WSB-TV on Monday (January 23), Ryan’s attorney alleges that Deputy Kandakai Morris...
Woman shot during argument with a stranger in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a domestic shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they were called out to 2909 Campbellton Road SW about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old woman who had...
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire
ATLANTA — People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night. “Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali. Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Gwinnett home suspected as base for fentanyl trafficking ring, 2 arrested
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say a pair of fentanyl traffickers were running a drug operation out of a home in Loganville neighborhood. Police found guns, drugs and cash while searching the home before arresting two people and charging them with trafficking. “Whether it’s apartments, houses, expensive neighborhoods, not-so-expensive...
Officer injured while chasing suspects after a traffic stop in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An officer had to be taken to the hospital after chasing suspects in DeKalb County. Police said on Wednesday evening, officers were conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of Deer Creek Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
‘Truly a shakedown:’ Man says viral video shows police violating his rights during traffic stop
MORROW, Ga. — A local police department is responding after a video involving its police chief and some of his officers has gone viral. The man in the video says Morrow police violated his rights and mistreated him during a traffic stop. Jesse Cortez thinks his race played a...
Suspects used hammer to smash their way into 5 Henry County businesses, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for a trio of suspects they say went on a burglary spree earlier this month. Officers say three suspects used a hammer to smash their way into five businesses on Fairview Road and E. Atlanta Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
wrganews.com
Updated: Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead
The GBI has released the name of a man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County early Tuesday, as it launches its investigation into the incident. Preliminary information indicates that 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch of Sugar Valley failed to stop as the deputy was trying to pull him over.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
Unarmed man shot, killed by north Ga. deputies after chase, GBI says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after being shot while deputies tried arresting him in Gordon County early Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a truck around 1 a.m....
