Douglasville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative duty Thursday after he was accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead

The GBI has released the name of a man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County early Tuesday, as it launches its investigation into the incident. Preliminary information indicates that 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch of Sugar Valley failed to stop as the deputy was trying to pull him over.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA
