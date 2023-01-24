ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative duty Thursday after he was accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO