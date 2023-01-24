Ben Duerfeldt, much loved husband, father, grandpa, pastor and friend, passed away Thursday January 12, 2023, at the age of 89, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He loved his family and his church. He was gifted as a musician and blessed many of us with his voice – singing at wedding, funerals, Arts in the Park, and his church choir. He performed over 1,000 funerals and over 750 weddings, including those of his children and grandchildren.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO