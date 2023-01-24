Read full article on original website
Ann Louise McLaughlin
Funeral services for Ann Louise McLaughlin, age 88, of Shawnee, Kansas formerly of Chapman, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Chapman United Methodist Church in Chapman with Reverend Connie Wooldridge officiating. Mrs. McLaughlin passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home in Shawnee. She was...
Ben Duerfeldt
Ben Duerfeldt, much loved husband, father, grandpa, pastor and friend, passed away Thursday January 12, 2023, at the age of 89, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He loved his family and his church. He was gifted as a musician and blessed many of us with his voice – singing at wedding, funerals, Arts in the Park, and his church choir. He performed over 1,000 funerals and over 750 weddings, including those of his children and grandchildren.
Mary Barbara “Barb” Coates
Mary Barbara “Barb” Coates, 79, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. She was a long-time member of the community. Barb was born on February 15, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Humbarger) Bogart. She was raised in Carlton, Kansas, and graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. She attended Emporia State University.
David Troy Christian
David Troy Christian, 58, of Lee's Summit, MO, formerly of Wamego, KS, passed away on Monday (January 23, 2023) at his home. Born August 23, 1964 in Hutchinson, KS, David was the son of John Alexander and Emma Darline (Adams) Christian. David was a self employed handyman for many years.
Shiann Monroe Lober
Shiann Monroe Lober, 17 of Abilene passed away January 16, 2023. She was born January 16, 2006 in Leavenworth, Kansas the daughter of Benny Bush and Natalie Dawn Lober. Shiann attended the middle school in Abilene. Shiann is survived by her mother, Natalie Dawn Lober. Grandmother: Cindy Monroe. Four brothers:...
