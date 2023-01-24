FRANKFORT, Ky. — Community Ventures’ (CV) long-running success helping Kentucky entrepreneurs launch and grow small businesses has netted them both the 2022 Kentucky Small Business Association Microlender of the Year award and the Veteran Lender of the Year award, bestowed for making the most loans to veteran-run businesses. In addition, Miller Slaughter, CV’s Western Kentucky Business Development Specialist, was awarded the Heavy Hitter award for closing the most microloans. Between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, a total of 163 loans were sourced by Community Ventures. The awards were given at the Kentucky SBA Lenders Conference held on October 13th in Lexington.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO