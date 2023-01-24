ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

North American Stainless creating 70 FT jobs with $244 million expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. — North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, announced the company would expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs with a $244 million investment.
KY SBA awards Community Ventures ‘Microlender Of The Year’

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Community Ventures’ (CV) long-running success helping Kentucky entrepreneurs launch and grow small businesses has netted them both the 2022 Kentucky Small Business Association Microlender of the Year award and the Veteran Lender of the Year award, bestowed for making the most loans to veteran-run businesses. In addition, Miller Slaughter, CV’s Western Kentucky Business Development Specialist, was awarded the Heavy Hitter award for closing the most microloans. Between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, a total of 163 loans were sourced by Community Ventures. The awards were given at the Kentucky SBA Lenders Conference held on October 13th in Lexington.
Film featuring TMU student selected for Sundance Film Festival

— “The Starling Girl,” a film featuring Thomas More University student Paige Leigh Landers, has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, running January 19-29. The prestigious 44-year-old film festival is an annual gathering that brings together storytellers and audiences for dramatic and documentary features, short films, and episodic content. The festival also hosts daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other related events at its Park City, Utah location.
