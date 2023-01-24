Read full article on original website
Rebecca Lyn Vanderpool
Rebecca Lyn Vanderpool, 64, of Junction City, passed away on January 20, 2023, peacefully in her home. A visitation will take place at Johnson Funeral Home Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to go to the Junction City Church of the Nazarene.
Ann Louise McLaughlin
Funeral services for Ann Louise McLaughlin, age 88, of Shawnee, Kansas formerly of Chapman, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Chapman United Methodist Church in Chapman with Reverend Connie Wooldridge officiating. Mrs. McLaughlin passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home in Shawnee. She was...
SFC (Ret.) Jerry Brown
SFC (Ret.) Jerry Brown, 65, of Junction City, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on January 24, 2023. A visitation is pending. Jerry was born on October 16, 1957, to Ray and Mary (Bray) Brown in Owensboro, Kentucky with four other siblings. At a young age, his step-father, Joseph Burns assumed the role of his mentor and father. He joined the U.S. Army at seventeen years old, enlisting in his home town of Owensboro. After twenty years in the Army, he retired to spend time with his family. He then pursued another long-term career for Russell Stovers.
Mary Barbara “Barb” Coates
Mary Barbara “Barb” Coates, 79, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. She was a long-time member of the community. Barb was born on February 15, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Humbarger) Bogart. She was raised in Carlton, Kansas, and graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. She attended Emporia State University.
Patricia “Patty” Schlesener
Patricia “Patty” Schlesener, 71 of Carlton passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Village Manor in Abilene. Patty was born February 28, 1951 in Salina, Kansas to Kenneth and Madeline (Aylward) Martin. She attended Solomon schools graduating with the class of 1969 and furthered her education by getting a bachelor’s degree in business at Marymount College. Patty then worked for Dickinson County RWD #2 as business manager for 45 years retiring in May 2020.
Doris "Jean" Malsbury
Doris "Jean" Malsbury, 83, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at home. Cremation will take place. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date at Baker Cemetery near Burr Oak, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 223 Buckner Blvd # 250, Dallas, TX 75227, or Arthritis Foundation Topeka, 5339 SW 22nd Pl, Topeka, KS 66614.
Ben Duerfeldt
Ben Duerfeldt, much loved husband, father, grandpa, pastor and friend, passed away Thursday January 12, 2023, at the age of 89, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He loved his family and his church. He was gifted as a musician and blessed many of us with his voice – singing at wedding, funerals, Arts in the Park, and his church choir. He performed over 1,000 funerals and over 750 weddings, including those of his children and grandchildren.
John Ole Christensen
On January 18, 2023 the Chapman Community lost a great man, Mr. John Ole Christensen. John spent much of his time at the Chapman Senior Center where he served as the Director of the Senior Center Board, most days he was working diligently on a puzzle. He was also very active in the Meals on Wheels program. He could be seen walking around town with his beloved poodle Mocha, having taken on “Doc’s” habit. He spent his life serving his country as a Department of Army Civilian, serving his faith and serving his community. He had the bug to see the world. Having been raised in the “Way North” part of North Dakota he had aspirations to leave his mark on the world. He left North Dakota and pursued his Masters Degree in Engineering at the University of Nebraska. He was still sporting his original Cornhuskers T-Shirt from his College days. His aspirations in Engineering led to being employed with the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He was proud to say that he designed many Dams throughout the Midwest. In 1979 he embarked on an adventure with wife and kids in tow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were he played an integral part in designing and building a city. While there he traveled the world once again with wife and kids in tow. They visited many countries including Germany, France, Italy, Greece, Java and Thailand. He served his country again in the early 1990’s by volunteering to return to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm/Shield as a Civilian. Having worked in several other states including Nebraska, Virginia and Washington, he finally settled with his wife Carolyn in Chapman Kansas in the late 1990’s after 30 years of service to the Army. He continued to work temporary, seasonal or volunteer jobs until June of 2022.
Gregory Paul Ritchie
Gregory Paul Ritchie, age 77, formerly of Junction City, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Claremore OK. He was born August 8, 1945 in Oklahoma, the youngest of nine children. He was married to Catherine Flaugh and they raised two children before their divorce. He was later married to Cynthia Carlyon. Most of his life was in the Tulsa area, where he was known for his expertise with a pool cue. He was on several pool leagues and won numerous trophies.
David Troy Christian
David Troy Christian, 58, of Lee's Summit, MO, formerly of Wamego, KS, passed away on Monday (January 23, 2023) at his home. Cremation services are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, KS. A full obituary will be published and Graveside inurnment will be announced. Memorials...
Shiann Monroe Lober
Shiann Monroe Lober, 17 of Abilene passed away January 16, 2023. She was born January 16, 2006 in Leavenworth, Kansas the daughter of Benny Bush and Natalie Dawn Lober. Shiann attended the middle school in Abilene. Shiann is survived by her mother, Natalie Dawn Lober. Grandmother: Cindy Monroe. Four brothers:...
Lester Eugene Thornton
Lester Eugene Thornton passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023. He was born on March 21, 1929. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marie, 3 sons, Steve, Dennis and David. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in...
