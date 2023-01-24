On January 18, 2023 the Chapman Community lost a great man, Mr. John Ole Christensen. John spent much of his time at the Chapman Senior Center where he served as the Director of the Senior Center Board, most days he was working diligently on a puzzle. He was also very active in the Meals on Wheels program. He could be seen walking around town with his beloved poodle Mocha, having taken on “Doc’s” habit. He spent his life serving his country as a Department of Army Civilian, serving his faith and serving his community. He had the bug to see the world. Having been raised in the “Way North” part of North Dakota he had aspirations to leave his mark on the world. He left North Dakota and pursued his Masters Degree in Engineering at the University of Nebraska. He was still sporting his original Cornhuskers T-Shirt from his College days. His aspirations in Engineering led to being employed with the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He was proud to say that he designed many Dams throughout the Midwest. In 1979 he embarked on an adventure with wife and kids in tow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were he played an integral part in designing and building a city. While there he traveled the world once again with wife and kids in tow. They visited many countries including Germany, France, Italy, Greece, Java and Thailand. He served his country again in the early 1990’s by volunteering to return to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm/Shield as a Civilian. Having worked in several other states including Nebraska, Virginia and Washington, he finally settled with his wife Carolyn in Chapman Kansas in the late 1990’s after 30 years of service to the Army. He continued to work temporary, seasonal or volunteer jobs until June of 2022.

