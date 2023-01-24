Missouri’s Congressional delegation has sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency asking the agency to revoke the new Waters of the United States Rule. The delegation said farmers and ranchers in the state should be able to determine how to best manage their land and water, not the EPA. The EPA recently published an updated definition of the WOTUS rule in the federal register in mid-January and already, two national lawsuits have been filed challenging the effort.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO