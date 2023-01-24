Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO delegation wants EPA to revoke new WOTUS rule
Missouri’s Congressional delegation has sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency asking the agency to revoke the new Waters of the United States Rule. The delegation said farmers and ranchers in the state should be able to determine how to best manage their land and water, not the EPA. The EPA recently published an updated definition of the WOTUS rule in the federal register in mid-January and already, two national lawsuits have been filed challenging the effort.
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO corn growers support a beginning farmer tax credit
Missouri’s corn farmers would like to see the state legislature put a tax credit in place to invest in the next generation of farmers and ranchers. Mark Scott, a farmer from eastern Missouri and an outgoing director of the Missouri Corn Growers Association, tells Brownfield a new bill, which could be introduced later this session, will give retiring farmers a tax incentive if they sell or lease their farm to a beginning farmer.
KTTS
Lawmakers Consider Cutting Unemployment Benefits
(KTTS News) — Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would change the length of unemployment benefits depending on the state’s unemployment rate. Missouri currently allows people to claim unemployment benefits for up to 20 weeks. But under the legislation, benefits could max out at eight weeks. The...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Farm bill a focus for MO soybean growers
Missouri Soybean President and central Missouri farmer Matt Wright says the state’s soybean growers want to see adjustments in the farm safety net and continue crop insurance investments for the farm bill. “Crops change and the weather changes so crop insurance is always a moving target.”. American Soybean Association...
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
KYTV
Missouri Governor wants Master Plan on Aging to improve policies and programs for rapidly-growing senior population
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Increasing the quality of life for those 60 and older is the goal of an executive order recently signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. According to a news release by the governor’s office, Executive Order 23-01 establishes a Master Plan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging and help Missourians to age with dignity.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wisconsin Farm Bureau critical of DNR wolf meeting plan
Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hold a virtual listening session to discuss wolf management, but Farm Bureau says the meeting format isn’t fair to farmers. President Kevin Krentz tells Brownfield many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate...
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
kcur.org
Missouri Republicans advance 4 bills that would restrict voters' ability to put laws on the ballot
In a party-line vote, Missouri House members approved proposals to make it more difficult to pass constitutional amendments. A Missouri House committee approved four versions of proposals to overhaul the initiative petition process Thursday on party-line votes, despite warnings of well-funded opposition if lawmakers put one on the ballot. The...
plattecountylandmark.com
Parson pledges to widen I-70
In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Walz budget includes major biofuel and soil health investments
The budget proposed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz includes significant investments in biofuels and soil health. Speaking to Brownfield during the MN Ag Expo in Mankato last week, Walz said there is $6 million to build out biofuel infrastructure and $4 million for soil health initiatives. “I think this whole...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Michigan Master Farmers, servant leaders
Three Michigan farmers have made serving others and their land a priority. Fourth-generation farmer Joe Bryant grows 1,100 acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat in Shepard. Bryant tells Brownfield he enjoys sharing the farm with others and relies on conservation and precision technology to ensure it for the future. “I...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule
In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
Why there are thousands of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
There are more than 3,000 uncertified teachers in Missouri, and the state's education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage.
missouribusinessalert.com
GOP renews push to block Missouri cities, counties from mandating EV charging stations
Requiring business owners to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms and a mandate they can’t afford, members of a Missouri House committee argued Wednesday. Primarily Republican lawmakers voiced support during a committee hearing on legislation that would require cities and counties to pay for electric...
missouribusinessalert.com
Sunshine Law violations by AG’s office under Josh Hawley could cost Missouri $300,000
Following a Missouri judge’s determination that the attorney general’s office “knowingly and purposefully” violated the state’s open records law while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, plaintiffs in the case say they are owed more than $300,000 in legal fees. In November,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Cook becomes first woman to lead Iowa Pork Producers Association
An eastern Iowa hog farmer has been named the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, marking the first time a woman will lead the organization. Trish Cook of Buchanan County tells Brownfield she’s honored to help represent the state’s pork producers. “My interests are the same...
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
