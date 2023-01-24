Komura is a fourteen-year-old boy who has a crush on Mie, the girl who sits next to him. But she has this issue of forgetting to bring her glasses, and then she’s as blind as a bat. For instance, she’ll think Komura’s shoes are hers, even though they don’t come close to fitting. Komura sees an opportunity to help her out, and to also catch her attention and be a good guy. He’ll share his school book with her, or guide her along by holding her hand. She squints whenever she doesn’t have her glasses, and he thinks even her squinting is too cute.

