University of Georgia Extension – Pickens County. As we go through the winter months in anticipation of spring many of us are starting to think about those spring gardens. The thoughts of what to plant where, when to plant, and getting seeds ready is the first thoughts that come to mind when getting ready to plant. However, one simple thing that often is forgotten about is having a soil test done. With the cost of fertilizers today, a simple soil test can save a lot in expenses.

PICKENS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO