Read full article on original website
Related
pickensprogress.com
Set up for gardening with early soil test
University of Georgia Extension – Pickens County. As we go through the winter months in anticipation of spring many of us are starting to think about those spring gardens. The thoughts of what to plant where, when to plant, and getting seeds ready is the first thoughts that come to mind when getting ready to plant. However, one simple thing that often is forgotten about is having a soil test done. With the cost of fertilizers today, a simple soil test can save a lot in expenses.
Monroe Local News
F.I.S.H. Loganville Thrift Store seeks cashiers
The Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.) Thrift store in Loganville has job postings for two cashiers to work in the local store. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the F.I.S.H. career website on Jan. 24, 2023. Please note...
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown
(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
News Channel Nebraska
Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta
Originally Posted On: https://ankleandfootcenters.com/common-foot-problems-treated-by-a-podiatrist-in-marietta/. What are Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta. If you’re experiencing foot or ankle pain, discomfort, and/or limited mobility in your lower extremities, you may be wondering if a visit to the podiatrist is right for you. Whether it’s time for a routine...
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WJCL
Georgia animal shelter says it will have to euthanize if it can't find homes for 150 dogs this week
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Extreme overcrowding has a Georgia animal shelter on the verge of having to euthanize more than 100 dogs. The LifeLine Animal Project, which manages the DeKalb County shelter, says there are 593 dogs at the shelter and that the shelter has been operating at critical capacity for the past year.
Monroe Local News
Pet owners in Walton County benefit from free clinic
Officials say more could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised. WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was very well received. Pet owners began lining up before 9 a.m. and by noon they had all received many services to benefit their pets, including free vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, food/supplies and spay/neuter vouchers. A call was put out that the volunteers would still be there for another hour or so and more people were able to be served.
justshortofcrazy.com
Bring The One You Love To Helen, Georgia For These 5 Romantic Adventures
Set the stage for romance in Helen, Georgia, where mountain vistas, crisp air, waterfalls and outdoor pursuits are found surrounding a picturesque Bavarian village. An hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s the perfect marriage of in-town entertainment and quiet, remote beauty. 5...
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
appenmedia.com
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
wrganews.com
Lindale residents angry at noise from metal recycling operation
Nearly a dozen residents near a newly established metal recycling operation in Lindale expressed frustration to Floyd County commissioners during this week’s meeting. Multiple people complained of the crashing sound as massive piles of metal are chopped and sorted for recycling, often starting as early as 7 a.m., according to residents.
wrganews.com
Leprechaun-a-thon returns in March
Rome’s most fun and festive 5K returns with all the glowing, foamy goodness on Saturday, March 18, 2023, as the Leprechaun-a-thon 5K and Health Walk presented by Atrium Health Floyd runs through downtown. The race begins on First Avenue just down from Bridgepoint Plaza and covers portions of the...
WMAZ
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
Sinkholes becoming a more common problem around metro Atlanta, according to watershed expert
ATLANTA — Sinkholes typically show themselves after heavy rain or flooding, but there’s more to the problem than that. Channel 2 Action News has documented some of the most serious cases in the city and out in the counties. In some cases, entire cars and roadways are sucked into the earth.
LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January
LifeLine Animal Project is “urgently” looking for adoptive and foster homes for at least 150 dogs by Jan. 31. LifeLine, which manages three shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties, has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. According to a press release, there are nearly 600 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter, which […] The post LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024
A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
Comments / 0