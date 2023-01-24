The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified this week in a shareholder lawsuit that he was serious when he tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the pioneering electric-car company private, said Patrick McGee and Hannah Murphy in the Financial Times. In response to the accusation he'd "artificially boosted Tesla's stock price" with that public statement, Musk told a federal jury that he had "what he considered a 'handshake' agreement" with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to help finance a stock buyout. "Looking solemn in a...

