Nashville, TN

Former Michigan State football LB Carson Casteel commits to Vanderbilt

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Carson Casteel was a member of Mel Tucker’s first class with Michigan State, the 2021 recruiting class, coming to East Lansing by way of Florence, Alabama. In his two years at Michigan State, Casteel saw time on special teams, but did not record a stat.

Following the 2022 season, Casteel made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, and he has since found a new home. Casteel will be heading to the SEC, committing to play for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

