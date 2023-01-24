Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
New Secretary of Education lays out priorities for department
South Dakota’s newest Secretary of Education has been on the job for a few weeks, starting as the 2023 legislative session kicked off in Pierre. There’s a lot that he expects the department to get to in the coming months.
more955.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Strengthening South Dakota families
Family is everything. I grew up working our family farm and ranch with my parents and siblings. When my dad passed away, my siblings worked together to keep our family’s dreams alive. My greatest joy in life has been watching my children grow up into incredible adults with a deep love of their country and an even deeper love for the Lord – and now they’ve started blessing me with grandchildren, too!
newscenter1.tv
Gov. Noem Announces Paid Family Leave Proposal
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
thecentersquare.com
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
PIERRE, S.D. - Over two-thirds of South Dakota state senators moved to indefinitely suspend Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), over the warning of Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. Frye-Mueller has come under scrutiny from her colleagues because of an interaction she had with a Legislative Research Council (LRC) staffer earlier this...
kccrradio.com
Pierre Gymnastics Host Rapid City Schools in Triangular
The Pierre Governor gymnastics team will be at home for the rest of the regular season as they begin the final two weeks of the regular season with a home triangular hosting both Rapid City schools. The state competition is just two weeks away as the Governors have two Saturday’s...
hubcityradio.com
Leadership in Pierre update what their parties are doing
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota lawmakers are taking a long weekend off before they return to Pierre on Monday for the only five day week of the session. House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre says they continue to hear about one critical issue. Mortenson says the state has to attract...
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
New building could increase SD state fair admission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO ) — The price tag for a new building on the South Dakota State Fair grounds keeps increasing. Department Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) secretary Hunter Roberts said the Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) building needs another $9 million in state money because of increased construction and supply costs. The requests for more money are in Senate Bill 18 explained at Thursday’s joint committee on appropriations. The DEX is a multipurpose livestock and event building.
tsln.com
2022 South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Convention
RAMKOTA HOTEL – PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA. Entering into their 74TH year is a major milestone – but remaining a vibrant, fast moving organization is an accomplishment to be proud of. The 2022 South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Convention was held at the Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center on the Eastern shore of the Missouri River in Pierre, SD on January 13-15, 2023 with over 350 in attendance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
kccrradio.com
Pierre City Commission Approves Opening Process To Purchase New Airport Fire Truck
PIERRE — The Pierre City Commission is moving forward with replacing it’s ARFF truck at Pierre Regional Airport. ARFF stands for Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting. City Engineer John Childds says the current truck has a few years on it…. Childs was seeking the Commission’s approval of a...
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
kccrradio.com
Retailers Remain Concerned As Grocery Sales Tax Cut Comes To Legislature
PIERRE — The bill to cut the state sales tax on groceries in South Dakota was officially introduced in the House. The bill is a priority of Governor Kristi Noem. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the state Retailers Association, says they will oppose the bill…. Sanderson says they are...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
more955.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
