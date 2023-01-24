Demitrius Bell, former MSU football WR commit, chooses Nebraska

Nashville wide receiver Demitrius Bell was set to be Michigan State’s wide receiver of the 2023 recruiting class. The athlete made the decision to commit to Michigan State after his official visit early in June, but later backed off that commitment at the end of August.

Now, the former Spartan commit has found a new home, choosing a fellow Big Ten program. Bell will be playing his college football at Nebraska.

