ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Two Michigan State basketball signees named McDonald's All Americans

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2bJt_0kPyvvpY00

Tom Izzo reeled in one of the most highly anticipated recruiting class in his tenure at Michigan State in 2023. That anticipation is only going to grow as the rosters for the McDonald’s All American game have been announced.

While all four members of the class were nominated, two members of Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class have been named McDonald’s All Americans.

5-stars Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears will be representing Michigan State as McDonald’s All Americans.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine recruiting report: Could Michigan still add to its 2023 class?

Jim Harbaugh’s status at Michigan for next year is now clear, and he and his staff are working diligently on building the program’s 2024 class. But that doesn’t mean the Wolverines are done in the 2023 class, either. They inked 23 prospects during the early signing period last month and will have an opportunity to add when the February signing period opens Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan In Pursuit Of All-American Transfer DB Out Of SEC Program

According to Sam Webb, Michigan is in pursuit of transfer portal CB and All-American freshman Davison Igbinosun. Igbinosun, a New Jersey product, stared at Ole Miss this past season and was a top 150 recruit. The Wolverines lost DJ Turner and Gemon Green this offseason and are looking for DB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
chatsports.com

Michigan Football Report LIVE: Nyckoles Harbor & 2023 Recruiting Rumors, 2023 Defensive Depth Chart

Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here are the boys basketball teams trending up in the Jackson area, and the updated power rankings

JACKSON -- With the end of January looming in the near distance, the conference races are heating up in boys basketball. All season long, Napoleon and Jackson have held down the top two spots in our power poll, and that shows no sign of changing any time soon. This is a bit of a departure from last year, where Napoleon and Vanercook Lake traded the top spot and the Cascades Conference came down to the two of them, though with Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton having something to say about it down the stretch.
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What's the strategy behind MSU's dining hall operation?

Death, taxes, and MSU dining halls being busy at all hours - three things that are guaranteed to occur. Though the operation can get hectic, the dining experience on campus is a dependable option for students.Meeting the demand of tens of thousands of students, staff and visitors across the university requires preparation. Senior Chef Executive Kurt Kwiatkowski and Associate Director of Residential Dining Don Donagrandi are the two masterminds behind MSU's dining hall operation."We work on a four-week menu cycle," Kwiatkowski said. "There are certain platforms that run a static menu all the time … We allow for flexibility, so...
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy